Kearney Family YMCA tells parents if kids not into sports, there’s another option

KEARNEY — The Kearney YMCA seeks to build a healthy spirit, mind and body in community members.

With that mission, the organization works to strengthen a sense of community by working side-by-side with neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

“We want to let people know that the Y is not just a gym,” said Courtney Burbach, program manager at the Kearney YMCA. “We do have other programs. If you’re not into athletics you can start your kids off with art programs — or maybe they want to do both. We want to spread the news that we’ve started a new program.”

Registration for the Rookie Creative Arts programs, featuring skill-development classes designed to introduce children ages 2-6 to the basics of the creative arts in a fun and inviting environment, continues at the Y.

Burbach spoke about the goals — both the small goals of personal development and the larger goals of the community.

“We want to make sure that we are serving every population,” she said. “There is a population for sports and there are people who don’t care for sports, but they still want to work out. We have a fitness aspect and a healthy living aspect for that. And then we have the age group that are members, but they’re not quite sure how they fit in. Our arts programming has fulfilled a lot of that.”

Peg Sinnard serves as the creative arts coordinator.

She sees the creative rookie arts programs as a way to complement the sports programs for younger children at the Y. When she started developing the idea, Sinnard felt that it would help build the creative aspect of the Y’s programming.

“It’s a real perk for our community,” she said. “If they are already members of the Y, they don’t have to pay extra for it.”

The sessions include music, theater and visual art — five-week sessions for each area.

“I think the arts really fit into our mission because it works to build the entire person through mind, body and spirit,” Sinnard said. “We are the only Y in the state of Nebraska that offers a creative arts program.”

For Sinnard, a successful program accomplishes more than just filling classes with children.

“Success is all the different things that can happen after people know that we have classes in the creative arts,” she said. “Just last year I had a parent ask about classes for homeschooled children. So, we put a class together for them. We’re just starting the second semester of Homeschool Creative Arts on Tuesdays.”

Sinnard leads three classes of homeschooled children with about 55 students.

“We partner with Merryman Performing Arts Center and the Kearney Concert Association so the kids get to go to the concerts there,” she noted. “We also work with the University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Department.”

For individuals with special needs, Sinnard organized Adaptive Creative Arts.

“They come once a week and we love it,” she said. “We do theater and music with them, offering five classes with about 45 individuals.”

One advantage of offering classes at the Y — many of the children attend after-school care and can transition into programs in the creative arts without having to leave the building.

“They are already here in our child care activities,” Sinnard said. “Many times parents pick them up after 5:30. The kids are already tired. They don’t want to go somewhere else. The child care people bring them down and they have a music lesson right here. They might be kids who normally wouldn’t get music lessons.”

For adults, Sinnard offers voice lessons. She currently works with a handful of older learners.

“One lady, who recently started taking voice lessons, just wanted to feel like she could sing at church,” Sinnard said.

A sign of success of the creative arts program is the ability to craft new programs from members’ suggestions.

“I think Creative Arts is the best program for that because it is new,” Burbach said. “The more the merrier. Bring us ideas because that’s the only way we’re able to grow the program.”

In an attempt to integrate the arts programs into other arts venues in Kearney, Sinnard encouraged two boys in her acting class to audition for plays by Crane River Theater and the Academy of Children’s Theatre.

“I definitely want to work together with other groups,” she said. “We have big aspirations. We want to do a show here, but that might be a year away.”