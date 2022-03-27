Kearney Family YMCA taking over Buffalo County Stampede

KEARNEY — The long-running Buffalo County Stampede in Kearney soon will have a new home.

After being operated by the Trails and Rails Museum of the Buffalo County Historical Society for 14 years, the fundraiser will be taken over by the Kearney Family YMCA, a transition that both nonprofit organizations are excited about.

“BCHS has proudly built up the Buffalo County Stampede to what it is today. With the completion of the Family History Center expansion, our staff and volunteers have already had to switch gears to accommodate the increased demand for the use of the West Wing. We have had to make the difficult decision to not ‘run’ the race this year,” said BCHS Executive Director Jennifer Murrish. “In order to allow this event to reach its top potential, we decided to see if the YMCA would accept the Buffalo County Stampede. We respect the staff, volunteers and the mission of the Y and know that the Stampede will be well taken care of.”

The leadership of the rapidly growing Kearney Family YMCA expressed similar thoughts surrounding the transition of the popular fundraising event.

“The YMCA is excited for this opportunity. We have always wanted to add a half-marathon to our roster, but didn’t want to step on the toes of another local nonprofit organization. To ultimately have this proven event handed to us, is an honor,” said Kearney’s YMCA Executive Director Ray Longoria. “We are looking forward to working with the BCHS staff and volunteers to carry on the traditions of the Buffalo County Stampede with potentially adding our own twist to it in the future.”

To support a smooth transition of resources and event details, the 2022 Buffalo County Stampede is being postponed to 2023. Anyone who has already registered for the 2022 event will receive a full refund and should contact Broc Anderson of the Trails & Rails Museum with any questions about the refund process at 308-234-3041.

The Stampede email will remain bchs.halfmarathon@hotmail.com and the Facebook page will remain, “Buffalo County Stampede 5k, 10k & Half Marathon.”

“We want to thank all the past participants, volunteers, sponsors and staff for making the event what it is today. We would also like you to continue to support the race with its new organizers at the YMCA in Kearney,” said Murrish.