Kearney Family YMCA’s Shamrock Shuffle returns March 19
Kearney Family YMCA's Shamrock Shuffle returns March 19

KEARNEY — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Kearney Family YMCA and New West Orthopedic and Sports Rehabilitation will hold the 10th annual Shamrock Shuffle March 19.

Registration for the event opens today.

Races begin and finish at the Y at 4500 Sixth Ave. The 10K (6.2 miles) starts at 11 a.m. The 5K (3.1 miles) starts at 11:10 a.m. Participants can either walk or run both distances.

Registration is $23 on or before March 11, and a free T-shirt is included. Registration March 12-19 is $30 per person, but no T-shirts will be included.

Prizes will be given to the top three male and female finishers in both events. First-place finishers receive a “pot of gold” and other goodies. Second- and third-place finishers receive comparable gift bags.

All participants will receive beanie head stockings, a gift to thank supporters for assisting local nonprofit organizations.

Proceeds will be split between Compass and CASA. Both entities assist foster children in the Kearney area. CASA appoints volunteers to support children in legal cases, including custody cases. Compass assists children in foster care and their families.

During the past 10 years, the Shamrock Shuffle has contributed more than $50,000 to local charities and nonprofits. The average number of participants is 450 to 600.

For its first eight years, the Shamrock Shuffle benefited the Make-a-Wish Nebraska Foundation. The Y board then invited nonprofits to apply to be beneficiaries. In 2020 and 2021, although COVID canceled the official Shamrock Shuffle, money was donated to SHIELD616, which provides armored gear to local law enforcement.

To register, visit www.raceroster.com. For more information, call the Y at 308-237-9622.

