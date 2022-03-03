Kearney Family YMCA’s 10th annual Shamrock Shuffle slated March 19

KEARNEY — Joggers won’t be the only participants in the Kearney Family YMCA’s 10th annual Shamrock Shuffle March 19. Others will walk their dogs or push baby strollers.

Many will be decked out in green shirts, hats, pants, beads and stockings to reflect the shamrock theme.

“This event is not just for runners,” Terry Nitsch said. “We get many people who believe in our cause and want to help contribute to the charities that help make Kearney a better community to live.”

Nitsch is a committee member for the Shamrock Shuffle, co-sponsored by the Kearney Family YMCA and New West Orthopedic and Sports Rehabilitation.

The annual event starts and ends at the Y at 4500 Sixth Ave. The 10K (6.2 miles) starts at 11 a.m. The 5K (3.1 miles) starts at 11:10 a.m. Participants can either walk or run both distances.

Registration, including a free T-shirt, is $23 on or before March 11. Registration March 12-19 is $30 per person, but does not include a T-shirt. To register, visit www.raceroster.com

Prizes will be given to the top three male and female finishers in both events. First-place finishers receive a “pot of gold” and other goodies. Second and third place finishers receive comparable gift bags. All participants will receive a free beanie head stocking.

During the past 10 years, the Shamrock Shuffle has attracted between 450 and 600 participants and contributed more than $50,000 to local charities and nonprofits.

Beneficiaries

For its first eight years, the Shamrock Shuffle benefited the Make-a-Wish Nebraska Foundation. Now, nonprofits are invited to apply to be beneficiaries.

This year’s proceeds will be split between CASA and Compass. Both entities assist foster children in the region.

CASA appoints volunteers to support children in legal cases, including custody cases. It plans to use the Shamrock Shuffle money to purchase laptop computers for its staff and volunteers.

“With COVID, we want to be able to continue our work outside of the office, or allow our volunteers to utilize the computers in their advocacy work,” said Margot Icenogle-Larsen, executive director.

“We are so excited to work with the Kearney YMCA and New West. We love building partnerships with other businesses and organizations. This run will help people realize that abuse and neglect happen in our communities every day, and help raise awareness of our organization,” she added.

Compass will use the Shamrock Shuffle proceeds on its foster care program, according to Savannah Lyon, development director. In Buffalo County, 124 children are in foster care. Some are with people they know; others are with licensed strangers.

“The stress of this is unimaginable for children. Vulnerable children feel isolated and alone. Some foster families get overwhelmed, stressed and decide to quit. This forces the child to move again, disrupting any security and attachment they had developed,” Lyon said.

Compass regularly holds a three-hour Foster Parent Night Out for foster children and their foster siblings. Lyon said, “For children in foster care it means stability, refreshment and connection with peers who understand the difficulties in their lives.” It provides a break for foster parents as well.

In 2020 and 2021, there was no Shamrock Shuffle due to COVID-19, but donations were given to SHIELD616, which provides armored gear to local law enforcement.

For more information, call the Y at 308-237-9622 or visit kearneyymca.org.