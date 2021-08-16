Kearney Family YMCA kicks off final phase of $8.8 million drive

Original cost of the project was $7.8 million when it was announced in 2019, but COVID-19 stalled the campaign. Since then, post-COVID inflation has pushed cost up. Plans have been altered a bit, too, Longoria said, “but the overall concept has not changed.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Sunday afternoon’s event, campaign co-chairs Dave Chally and Karen Rhoads thanked the community for its support.

Chally said the Y “faced a challenge” as COVID spread in 2020. “We decided to pause and wait for it to end. Then we kind of started from scratch, but we hit the ground running, and it’s picked up steam. We’re so excited to be at this stage.”

He said that as he told stories about the Kearney YMCA to prospective donors, “they began to lean forward. They were interested. The more stories we can tell, the more relationships we will build.”

Rhoads added, “We need room to expand. The Y isn’t just a gym and a pool, It’s so much more.”

Honorary campaign chairs are Jane and Pete Kotsiopulos, longtime Y supporters. The Y opened in a tiny storefront in 1985 across from The World Theatre on Central Avenue and quickly outgrew that space.