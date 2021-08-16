Kearney Family YMCA kicks off final phase of $8.8 million drive

KEARNEY — With games, food, speeches and music Sunday afternoon, the Kearney Family YMCA publicly launched Healthier Tomorrow, its fundraising campaign.
Healthier Tomorrow aims to raise $2.8 million to add 26,000 square feet of space for, among other things, a new main entrance, new community meeting rooms, a learning kitchen and STEM classrooms. The project will include a ground-floor Wellness Center with large windows. It will replace the fitness center on the second floor.
The first $6 million of the $8.8 million needed has been raised as part of a quiet campaign that began two years ago. Healthier Tomorrow is expected to wind up in late December.
Groundbreaking tentatively is set for next spring, said Ray Longoria, executive director of the Kearney YMCA.
Construction will take between 16 and 18 months, according to Brenda Benjamin, president and CEO of BD Construction, the project manager. The design was done by Wilkins ADP.
Benjamin said preliminary work will begin with parking lot expansion in late October, after the fall youth sports season is over. The lot will be expanded to the south to replace parking places to the east that will be lost by the renovation.
“We want to have space ready in the south when we begin to expand to the east in 2022,” Longoria said. He said the project will not interrupt or interfere with any Y programs.
Original cost of the project was $7.8 million when it was announced in 2019, but COVID-19 stalled the campaign. Since then, post-COVID inflation has pushed cost up. Plans have been altered a bit, too, Longoria said, “but the overall concept has not changed.”
At Sunday afternoon’s event, campaign co-chairs Dave Chally and Karen Rhoads thanked the community for its support.
Chally said the Y “faced a challenge” as COVID spread in 2020. “We decided to pause and wait for it to end. Then we kind of started from scratch, but we hit the ground running, and it’s picked up steam. We’re so excited to be at this stage.”
He said that as he told stories about the Kearney YMCA to prospective donors, “they began to lean forward. They were interested. The more stories we can tell, the more relationships we will build.”
Rhoads added, “We need room to expand. The Y isn’t just a gym and a pool, It’s so much more.”
Honorary campaign chairs are Jane and Pete Kotsiopulos, longtime Y supporters. The Y opened in a tiny storefront in 1985 across from The World Theatre on Central Avenue and quickly outgrew that space.
In 1992, Pete and several others went to Hastings to talk to Calvin Johnson, who donated the 11 acres needed for a facility. “That was a gift,” Pete said, still moved by that gift 29 years later.
In 1994, after an extensive capital campaign, the YMCA opened at 4500 Sixth Ave. The facility included 6 acres for flag football, soccer and T-ball. In 1998, the Y expanded, adding the family center, the super gym, the Ron and Carol Cope Child Development Center, a board room and restrooms. This will be the first major expansion in 23 years.
“The Y is one of the best investments anyone can make,” Jane said. “It contributes to healthy living in everyone from small fry to seniors.”
John Hoggatt, president of the YMCA board of directors, said a gift of any size will be accepted and appreciated. “Any bean will fit the pot,” he said.
After the speeches, hamburgers and brats were served. A martial arts display was presented by Shinja Rock Solid Systems, which has classes at the Y, followed by Peg Sinnard, the Y’s creative arts coordinator, who led children in singing the classic “YMCA.” As they sang, adults in the crowd joined.