KEARNEY — The man who has directed the Kearney Family YMCA for 26 years is retiring.
The organization announced that Oct. 31 will be Denny Placzek’s final day.
Placzek began his career at the YMCA as the business operations manager and became the YMCA’s CEO in 2008. Placzek was a key part of developing the Kearney Y into an organization that focuses on members’ wellness and the community’s health as a whole, according to the YMCA’s announcement on Friday.
“Helping to keep our core values in sight (honesty, caring, responsibility and respect) as well as our aspiration to be a place for all, Denny has helped lead the Y into a safe place for all to find a home away from home,” said the announcement.
A search has been launched for Placzek’s replacement.
Under Placzek, the YMCA was selected in 2016 by the Centers for Disease Control to implement a diabetes prevention program. Kearney is one of only 27 YMCAs in the nation that offers the program.
In 2017, the YMCA was awarded a $1 million grant to fund its innovative MVP camp for middle school-age children.
The Kearney Y is fundraising to add approximately 26,000 square feet of additional space and renovate some of its existing areas, which encompass 86,000 square feet. The facility at 4500 Sixth Ave. accommodates core programs that include child care, swimming lessons, swim team, youth sports and activities, adult fitness and sports, chronic disease prevention, education and support.
The Kearney Y has an indoor pool, two racquetball courts, a regular gym and larger super gym; a family center; weight and cardio areas, group fitness spaces, day care spaces and locker rooms.