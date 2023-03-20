KEARNEY — Less than a week ago, Logan Snow, his girlfriend, Teresa, and her three children were left without a home.

The family's house at Valley View Park in Kearney burned down on March 14. The Red Cross and Salvation Army had assisted the family with temporary housing, but it wasn’t home.

Little did the family know that Valley View Community Manager Lindsey Marshall and other Valley View residents were hard at work, finding them a place to call their own.

Marshall hadn’t met the family before the fire. However, when she got the call about the blaze, she rushed from her office in Grand Island to Kearney. For over four hours, Marshall was with the family as they coped with the sudden loss of losing the place they called home for almost seven years.

Marshall knew she had to do something to help.

She contacted Impact Communities, the owners of Valley View, to see what could be done to help Snow and Teresa, who preferred to use only her first name. Impact offered to provide the family a home to live in as soon as it was available. Marshall worked tirelessly to ensure the house had electricity, plumbing and was as close to move-in ready as possible.

When fellow residents heard about the endeavors to help the family, they immediately began to offer help. Valley View residents have given about $500 as well as donations of clothing, hygiene products, blankets and dog food. Community organizations and businesses donated appliances, furniture, household items, clothes and more.

As Teresa was given more and more donations, she felt grateful but also overwhelmed. She had nowhere to put all of their new belongings. That problem was solved Monday afternoon when Marshall surprised the family with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home.

Teresa cried and hugged Marshall when she saw the “Welcome Home” sign hanging from the eaves of the house. Inside, a new couch and chair framed the living room. New mattresses were still wrapped in plastic in the bedrooms. A new fridge set in the kitchen, and the cupboards were stocked with food.

As Teresa’s neighbors chatted with her, they ensured that she would have a washer, dryer and stove within the next few days. For resident Brooke Fricke, it was crucial to show her children the importance of giving back to others.

“You can be kind to someone even if you don’t know them,” Fricke said. “It’s beautiful to see light come from it.”

Following the reveal of their new home, Teresa and her youngest son were emotional and thankful.

“It could have taken months to find a house,” Teresa said. “I’m happy knowing we have some place to go.”

