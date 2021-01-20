Kearney family, pets safe after Wednesday afternoon structure fire

KEARNEY — A mother and her three teenage children escaped without injury late Wednesday afternoon from a fire in their double-wide house in east Kearney.

Kearney Area Volunteer Fire Department trucks were dispatched to East Lawn Mobile Home Estates for a structure fire at 4:42 p.m.

Tabitha Baker, 14, and her sister, Starr Gray, 15, stood outside their family’s rental house as firefighters removed burned material near the roof on the side facing the street. It is the location of their mother’s bedroom, Starr said.

The teens were home with their brother Iven Gray, 17, and their mother, Jamie Mangino, when the fire broke out.

The siblings had just gotten home from school — Sunrise Middle School for Tabitha and Kearney High for the other two — when their mother said she thought she smelled something burning.

Starr said they first checked propane tanks in their mother’s bedroom and decided that wasn’t the source of the smell. But then her mom yelled, “Fire,” from that room.

Also in the house were five cats and a dog.