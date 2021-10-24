Kearney family of three escape Saturday night structure fire

KEARNEY — Kearney Volunteer firefighters saved two dogs in a Saturday night structure fire at Valley View Trailer Court in east Kearney.

​At 8:18 p.m. firefighters were called to Valley View No. 149. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the window of a bedroom at the back of the house, said Jeremy Feusner, a battalion chief with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The family of three was home at the time of the fire but escaped without injury. A cat was later found deceased inside the house.

An investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene and determined the fire started at an overloaded power strip in the area of a bed in the back bedroom, Feusner said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two fire command officers remained on the scene while trucks and firefighters returned to the station. Around 11:15 p.m. the fire restarted and firefighters and trucks returned to the scene where the fire had rekindled in the open area between the ceiling and roof, Feusner said.

The fire again was extinguished.

Three engines and two tanker trucks responded to the scene. Feusner estimated damage to the house and contents at $35,000.