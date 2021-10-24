 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney family of three escape Saturday night structure fire
0 Comments
top story

Kearney family of three escape Saturday night structure fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney Volunteer firefighters saved two dogs in a Saturday night structure fire at Valley View Trailer Court in east Kearney.

​At 8:18 p.m. firefighters were called to Valley View No. 149. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the window of a bedroom at the back of the house, said Jeremy Feusner, a battalion chief with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The family of three was home at the time of the fire but escaped without injury. A cat was later found deceased inside the house.

An investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene and determined the fire started at an overloaded power strip in the area of a bed in the back bedroom, Feusner said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two fire command officers remained on the scene while trucks and firefighters returned to the station. Around 11:15 p.m. the fire restarted and firefighters and trucks returned to the scene where the fire had rekindled in the open area between the ceiling and roof, Feusner said.

The fire again was extinguished.

Three engines and two tanker trucks responded to the scene. Feusner estimated damage to the house and contents at $35,000.

No injuries were reported.

kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

@HubChic

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home
Local News

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home

The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News