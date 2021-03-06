Kearney family hopes to win Duet Wheelchair Bicycle Tandem for 14-year-old Koldin Linner

KEARNEY — Koldin Linner loves being outside and doing activities with his family.
From camping to boating, Koldin, 14, loves tagging along with his parents and siblings. His brother will even ride his bike and push Koldin’s wheelchair so he can come along.
His family hopes to win him a Duet Wheelchair Bicycle Tandem as part the Great Bike Giveaway contest so he can be part of family bike rides and enjoy more time outside.
Koldin experienced a brain injury at 17 months old while he was at day care, and he began having seizures immediately afterward. Two days later he had a stroke, said Joyce Linner, Koldin’s mother.
About five years ago, Koldin had a hemispherectomy, where his brain was cut in half and the front temporal lobe was removed, which helped stop his seizures but left him wheelchair bound.
Joyce learned about the bike giveaway contest through a special needs group on Facebook.
Friendship Circle’s Great Bike Giveaway provides an opportunity to win a bike as well as provides a fundraising platform for friends and family of children with special needs.
The family was able to pick which bike they hoped to receive for Koldin. There are three ways to win the bike: receiving the most votes, a random selection or raising enough money to cover the cost of the bike. The bike Koldin hopes to win is worth $4,670.
Koldin is an eighth-grader at Horizon Middle School, and Kearney Public Schools communications director Tori Stofferson spread the word to KPS staff on Thursday about the contest.
“We have not been in the Top 10 (in the contest) in the past three weeks. As of last night, we are eighth,” said Joyce.
If Koldin does win the popular vote, the money raised for his bike will go toward another person’s campaign. Voting ends March 10. People can vote for Koldin or make a donation at www.greatbikegiveaway.com
The bike will allow Koldin to be even more involved with his mom, dad Tony, and his three siblings.
“To some people it doesn’t mean a lot, but to us it means the world. We can include him with what we do and that’s the main thing for our family is to include him in everything we do,” Joyce said.