Kearney family built wall in house to stay safe during cancer treatments, COVID-19

“A lot of people said COVID gave them more family time, but it wasn’t a huge change for us,” she added. “Those are sacrifices we’re glad we made. We didn’t want to take a chance. The doctors said after Neil’s chemotherapy was finished it can take a year for the immune system to get back to normal.”

Neil said: “COVID might have protected me, actually. I was way more cautious than I would have been without it.”

‘Err on the side of caution’

Neil’s cancer treatments have ended and he’s back to work, but the journey reminded the Berkes that many medical conditions are hidden. Most people followed COVID protocol, and for that, the Berkes are thankful, but other people focused on “their rights” and “myself” without concern for people at risk, like Neil and so many others.

“When you see someone in a wheelchair, you see that person’s disability, but when someone has blood cancer, you can’t see it,” Jolene said. “You would think Christians would do unto others, but it was surprising. Children had no problem with the new rules; for them, it was very matter of fact,” she added.