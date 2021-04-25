Kearney family built wall in house to stay safe during cancer treatments, COVID-19

KEARNEY — In February 2020, Neil Berke was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
One month later, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of Kearney, leaving Berke and his wife Jolene fighting not one but two health challenges.
He began chemotherapy in mid-March 2020. For the next 18 weeks, he had a treatment every three weeks at Heartland Hematology Center. In July, after six treatments, he began daily radiation treatments.
Berke is the fleet maintenance supervisor for the city of Kearney, overseeing four employees and “anything with a motor,” he said. Those 600 vehicles include police cars, garbage trucks, landfill vehicles, mowers and trimmers. Fortunately, he was able to work from home. Had he not had lymphoma, he would have gone to work every day, but COVID “upped the ante. It upped the fear and anxiety,” Jolene said.
Building a wall
But home had its own challenges. The Berkes’ two college-age daughters, Sarah, 22, and Emelie, 25, were living at home, so in early spring, right after his diagnosis, Berke measured the home’s interior and installed a “press-fit” wooden wall that fit exactly from the floor to the ceiling.
The house was split into two parts — one for the Berkes, and the other for their daughters, each with its own entrance — to keep Neil safe in case the girls inadvertently brought COVID home.
The Berkes bought their daughters a dorm fridge, a microwave, a counter oven (like a toaster oven), a coffee maker and a stack of paper plates.
“Our living room became their kitchen. There were two bedrooms and a bathroom on their side. They had their own entrance,” Jolene said. “On our side, we had our bedroom, a bath and a kitchen.”
To keep Neil safe, Jolene slept in a separate room upstairs, just in case.
The daughters passed their laundry through the door to Jolene because the laundry room was on the adults’ side of the house. Jolene sanitized doorknobs, changed hand towels and rags daily and washed her hands as soon as she entered the house.
Neil was told at his chemo treatments to be “extra careful” since his immune system was compromised. “There was a pandemic blanketed right up on top of that,” he said.
Sarah came down with COVID “right when her dad was in the thick of his treatments,” Jolene said. She had mild symptoms, mostly a loss of taste and smell, but the family was nervous.
She recovered. Nobody else got sick.
By August, both daughters moved out. They took the new microwaves, coffee maker and other new purchases to their new apartments. Six months after erecting the wall, Neil took it down. With his cancer treatments over, Jolene felt a bit safer and moved back downstairs to sleep.
Staying safe
The Berkes retreated inside.
They never went out to eat, to shop, to see friends or attend Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where Jolene is music director. They ordered groceries online and picked them up at Hy-Vee’s door.
They did plant a garden, and since Neil loves to be outside, he mowed the grass on his riding mower. “I would go outside on our 5-acre property, but that was about it,” Neil said.
Jolene worked at home for awhile because she feared bringing COVID back into the house. Eventually, she went back to work because only 14 masked, socially distanced people were working inside the church.
Meetings were moved to larger rooms.
“Once worship returned in June, I had to go back. Church leaders never said masks were required, but between 90 to 95% of worshippers wore masks to services. Had they not done that, I’d have had to take a leave of absence. I would not have risked Neil’s health,” Jolene said.
Her music program was streamlined for a time. The praise teams came back slowly and remain drastically downsized. She used a tape measure to be sure each musician stood 6 feet apart.
Prior to COVID, the Praise Team had 15 members, now, Jolene allows no more than five, “and three is a little safer,” she said. Some sing with masks on.
“A lot of people said COVID gave them more family time, but it wasn’t a huge change for us,” she added. “Those are sacrifices we’re glad we made. We didn’t want to take a chance. The doctors said after Neil’s chemotherapy was finished it can take a year for the immune system to get back to normal.”
Neil said: “COVID might have protected me, actually. I was way more cautious than I would have been without it.”
‘Err on the side of caution’
Neil’s cancer treatments have ended and he’s back to work, but the journey reminded the Berkes that many medical conditions are hidden. Most people followed COVID protocol, and for that, the Berkes are thankful, but other people focused on “their rights” and “myself” without concern for people at risk, like Neil and so many others.
“When you see someone in a wheelchair, you see that person’s disability, but when someone has blood cancer, you can’t see it,” Jolene said. “You would think Christians would do unto others, but it was surprising. Children had no problem with the new rules; for them, it was very matter of fact,” she added.
“People don’t know Neil has had a year of chemo. In consideration of others, it’s better to err on the side of caution and to err on the side of love. Many people are going through things you can’t see.”