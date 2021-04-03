Kearney Faith United Methodist Church members continue carrying-the-cross tradition

KEARNEY — On Good Friday, an 80-pound wooden cross, carried by humble human hands, slowly made its way from Faith United Methodist Church at 1623 Central Ave.

They carried it across the Union Pacific tracks and went north on Second Avenue to the intersection at West 39th Street. Then they carried it back.

The procession was led by Faith member Nathan Findley. Following prayers at the church, he and other church members started out at 6 p.m. and made the 3.4-mile round trip in about two hours.

The cross was made by Doug Jesch, the church custodian. Constructed of 4x4 pieces of wood, it is eight feet long and five feet wide.

The church’s carrying-the-cross tradition began on Good Friday in 2019, when Findley, the church youth group and about 16 church members carried the cross from the church to West 39th Street and back.

Last year, COVID-19 threatened to stop the walk, but Findley insisted on going. He and his daughter, and his brother Ryan Findley and Ryan’s two sons, made the journey.

“It was fatiguing,” he said, but he had no regrets.