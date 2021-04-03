 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Faith United Methodist Church members continue carrying-the-cross tradition
0 comments
top story

Kearney Faith United Methodist Church members continue carrying-the-cross tradition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Good Friday

Tony Miller of Kearney, carries an 80-pound wood cross on his shoulder over the Union Pacific tracks followed by Taryn Miller and church members during the Kearney Faith United Methodist Church Good Friday tradition. The tradition began in 2019 when the church youth group and about 16 church members carried the cross from the church to West 39th Street and back.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — On Good Friday, an 80-pound wooden cross, carried by humble human hands, slowly made its way from Faith United Methodist Church at 1623 Central Ave.

They carried it across the Union Pacific tracks and went north on Second Avenue to the intersection at West 39th Street. Then they carried it back.

The procession was led by Faith member Nathan Findley. Following prayers at the church, he and other church members started out at 6 p.m. and made the 3.4-mile round trip in about two hours.

The cross was made by Doug Jesch, the church custodian. Constructed of 4x4 pieces of wood, it is eight feet long and five feet wide.

The church’s carrying-the-cross tradition began on Good Friday in 2019, when Findley, the church youth group and about 16 church members carried the cross from the church to West 39th Street and back.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Good Friday

Nathan Findley, followed by Tony Miller, begins the four-mile round trip from Kearney’s Faith United Methodist Church to the Second Avenue and West 39th S treet intersection during the church’s carrying the cross tradition on Good Friday.

Last year, COVID-19 threatened to stop the walk, but Findley insisted on going. He and his daughter, and his brother Ryan Findley and Ryan’s two sons, made the journey.

“It was fatiguing,” he said, but he had no regrets.

He vowed to do it again this year. Due to sports schedules, the church youth group was unable to participate, so Findley invited church members to come along.

He plans to repeat the walk next year, too. He hopes it becomes an annual church tradition.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News