Kearney entrepreneurs striving to balance style and performance with new Flux Adapt shoe

Flexibility is an important component in the barefoot shoe industry as well as for Flux Footwear. But other barefoot shoes are made only of rubber — no cushion — to achieve maximum flexibility.

“The problem with that is our bodies have evolved to walk or run on natural surfaces — grass and dirt,” Frey said. “There’s still a level of cushion that we need to recreate that the world around us actually gives us but we’ve kind of covered over with concrete and with hardwood floors and things that are stiff and rigid.”

Frey’s unique AdaptSol design still allows the wearer to feel the ground, which is an important benefit of barefoot shoes.

“The nerves and your feet aren’t activating your central nervous system with typical shoes,” Frey said. “You don’t want too much response because that’s pain, but you want enough response that you’re aware.”

Frey, Mertens and Loschen also believe their shoe, which is designed in a classic sneaker silhouette, is attractive enough to wear to class, to work or on a date.

“We feel like this is the first time, at least we have seen, a shoe that fit those two criteria of stylish and performance in a barefoot shoe,” Frey said.