Kearney elementary teacher wins national Milken Educator Award

KEARNEY — Michelle Fouts sat cross-legged on the gym floor among the pupils at Bryant Elementary Wednesday morning, unsuspecting.

She sat quietly as Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Kent Edwards spoke. As Bryant staff was introduced. As the Kearney school board and administrators were introduced. As state Board of Education personnel were introduced, too.

Like everyone else in the gym, she believed the assembly had been scheduled to celebrate the school’s successes during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Then Stephanie Bishop took her place at the podium and invited six Bryant pupils to come forward. Each carried a piece of cardboard bearing a single number: a 2, a 5, and three zeros. One by one, they turned the cards over. Their total: $25,000.

Bishop, a former Virginia teacher who now is vice president of the Milken Educator Awards, announced that a Bryant teacher would receive a $25,000 award, one of just such 60 recipients nationwide.

Then she announced the winner: Michelle Fouts.

Astonished, grinning, in near disbelief, Fouts rose to her feet and walked to the podium as the gym exploded in cheers and applause. “Oh, my gosh,” she said, over and over. “Thank you.”

Bishop hugged Fouts. Edwards hugged Fouts. So did many others. “We are proud to celebrate Michelle and highlight the impact she is making every day at Bryant Elementary,” Bishop a former teacher and a 2001 Milken winner, said. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the national Milken Educator Network.”

Fouts was hugged, photographed, videotaped. At last, given a chance to speak, she offered a humble thank you.

“It’s not just me, but every pupil who makes me the teacher I am. It’s due to every (Bryant) Bulldog, all the kids in my life. Bryant just isn’t a school; we’re a family. I feel privileged and lucky to be a part of it,” she said.

Fouts, a 13-year teacher at Bryant, was not nominated for the award. Instead, Milken scours the country searching for outstanding educators every year, something it has done since 1987. The awards provide public recognition and individual unrestricted rewards of $25,000 to elementary and secondary teachers, principals and specialists who are furthering excellence in education.

Fouts’ accomplishments are many. She loves to find creative, imaginative ways to encourage a lifelong love for language and reading. These include:

n Bryant’s Tournament of Books

n Family reading rallies

n “Books and Braids,” where students come to school early to read while getting their hair combed or braided.

n She co-founded Hooked on Books ABC, a consulting firm that shares early literacy strategies with other educators.

n She directs the district’s special education summer school.

n Prior to the start of school each year, she teaches Burst into First Grade, an on-ramp program for at-risk pupils to let them know school is a safe place.

n She is co-creator of Bryant’s STEM program for grades K-2 and oversees STEM learning for all Bryant pupils

n She piloted the school’s Write Now Right Now program.

Fouts earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary, early childhood and special education in 2009, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 2012, both from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

In June, she will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles.

“Michelle doesn’t just focus on teaching her second graders, but by taking a personal interest in who they are to make sure they are successful not only in the classroom, but in life,” Matthew Bomstedt, Nebraska commissioner of education, said.

Also present at the event were two Kearney educators who also have received Milken awards. They are Mark Johnson, Windy Hills Elementary, recognized in 2004, and Kevin Witte, Kearney High School, who won in 2013.

The Milken awards program began in 1987. Nebraska joined in 1996. Since then, it has had 43 recipients, and $1,125,000 has been awarded to Nebraska teachers.

Its motto is, “We find you. You don’t find us.” There are no formal nominations. Instead, candidates are selected through a confidential process and recommended for the award. Final selection is made by the Milken Family Foundation. Learn more at MFF.org