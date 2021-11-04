 Skip to main content
Kearney elementary students learn to navigate darkness in nocturnal classroom project
Meadowlark Elementary bat cave

Meadowlark Elementary third graders read by flashlight Friday inside their “bat cave” classrooms. The students study bat facts and write reports about bats while spending the day inside the “bat cave.”

 courtesy

KEARNEY — Meadowlark Elementary third grade classrooms transformed into a bat cave recently.

The students spent Friday inside a “bat cave” to learn more about a mammal that can be misunderstood.

Meadowlark Elementary bat cave

Meadowlark Elementary third grade teachers, Paige Liess, Suzanne Morgan and Erin Willrich, decorated their classrooms last week to resemble bat caves. The room transformation allows students to learn more about bats in a fun and engaging way.

For the past three years, Paige Liess, Suzanne Morgan and Erin Willrich have decorated their classrooms to resemble bat caves for one day. The activity coincides with a book the students have read in their reading series called “Bat Loves the Night” by Nicola Davies.

The teachers stay after school to black out their rooms with tarps and a few lights.

Emails are sent to parents and guardians, asking to send a flashlight with the students on this particular day. When the students show up the next day, it’s a big surprise, the teachers said.

The classrooms are left dark all day, and a projector shows a live bat camera allowing the students to see bats in sanctuaries. The students learn to navigate in the dark like bats. They also use flashlights and computer lights to write bat reports and study bat facts.

Meadowlark Elementary bat cave

The immersive experience is a learning tool that allows the third graders to learn interesting facts about bats such as how they use echolocation at night and that they eat mosquitoes. There are able to get a different perspective and understanding for the nocturnal creatures.

The bat cave is one way for the students to get excited and engaged during their school day.

“I think as teachers we are competing with all kinds of entertainment, video and film. To make learning fun and engaging with this type of activity that is what we are looking for,” Morgan said.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

