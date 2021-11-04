Kearney elementary students learn to navigate darkness in nocturnal classroom project

KEARNEY — Meadowlark Elementary third grade classrooms transformed into a bat cave recently.

The students spent Friday inside a “bat cave” to learn more about a mammal that can be misunderstood.

For the past three years, Paige Liess, Suzanne Morgan and Erin Willrich have decorated their classrooms to resemble bat caves for one day. The activity coincides with a book the students have read in their reading series called “Bat Loves the Night” by Nicola Davies.

The teachers stay after school to black out their rooms with tarps and a few lights.

Emails are sent to parents and guardians, asking to send a flashlight with the students on this particular day. When the students show up the next day, it’s a big surprise, the teachers said.

The classrooms are left dark all day, and a projector shows a live bat camera allowing the students to see bats in sanctuaries. The students learn to navigate in the dark like bats. They also use flashlights and computer lights to write bat reports and study bat facts.