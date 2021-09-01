Kearney elementary installs booking vending machine; students create their own 'library'

KEARNEY — From a distance, the blue vending machine looks like a typical snack or drink dispenser.
Yet, the image of a bulldog slumbering over a book on the side of the machine hints that there might be more to this particular device at Bryant Elementary. Instead of candy bars or soda pop, students can place a token in the machine and get a book.
Second-grade teacher Michelle Fouts came across the idea for a book vending machine on Instagram.
“I follow lots of other teachers, and I thought, ‘That might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. I think we need one,’” Fouts said.
Fouts did some research where the school could obtain one of their own, and she was given approval to get it in April. The school purchased the machine from Global Vending Group, and they were able to select its wrapping, which included quotes about reading and images of bulldogs, the school’s mascot.
For Fouts, it is just another way to help promote the love of reading.
“I think that is a really cool way because it is right at the front of the school. Every kid walks by it every day, sometimes more than once. It’s just that love of reading and love of books and to get them excited,” she said.
In order to help students cultivate a love for reading, the staff at Bryant have been working to build up each student’s home library.
“There is so much research out there that kids need to have books at home that are their own and how that can impact their love of reading and impact their reading scores,” Fouts said.
The school provides a book for students on their birthdays, and they host the Bryant Book Store at the end of the school year. Each student is able to pick four books that they can keep during the book store event.
Brandon Rohr with Brandon Built has paid for birthday books at Bryant, and he has donated money in order for the school to fill the vending machine with books.
“He is so kind. He is the nicest person and wants to do the best for kids,” Fouts said.
Staff members have been asking the kids what are their favorite books and what they would like to take home to keep forever. They are also continuing to find different ways for the kids to earn a book from the machine. Along with their birthday book, students who earn the “top dog” honor for doing the right thing can earn a book from the machine.
Fouts was giddy when the vending machine arrived at the school last month, saying it was the best day ever. She’s just as excited and eager to get books in the hands of students.
“That’s my passion. I just want kids to love books because there is so much power in them,” she said.