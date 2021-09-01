Kearney elementary installs booking vending machine; students create their own 'library'

“There is so much research out there that kids need to have books at home that are their own and how that can impact their love of reading and impact their reading scores,” Fouts said.

The school provides a book for students on their birthdays, and they host the Bryant Book Store at the end of the school year. Each student is able to pick four books that they can keep during the book store event.

Brandon Rohr with Brandon Built has paid for birthday books at Bryant, and he has donated money in order for the school to fill the vending machine with books.

“He is so kind. He is the nicest person and wants to do the best for kids,” Fouts said.

Staff members have been asking the kids what are their favorite books and what they would like to take home to keep forever. They are also continuing to find different ways for the kids to earn a book from the machine. Along with their birthday book, students who earn the “top dog” honor for doing the right thing can earn a book from the machine.

Fouts was giddy when the vending machine arrived at the school last month, saying it was the best day ever. She’s just as excited and eager to get books in the hands of students.