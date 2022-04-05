Kearney duo arrested for drug distribution, possession Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY - A Kearney pair were arrested for allegedly distributing and possessing drugs in Kearney after warrants were served Tuesday morning on their Kearney apartment.

Around 8:45 a.m. the Kearney Police Department along with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and members of the Tri Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed two search warrants in Kearney for the distribution of methamphetamine. Search warrants were served at the basement apartment located at 3402 Ave. F, along with a storage unit, a KPD news release said.

Approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamine was located along with prescription medications, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, items of drug paraphernalia, and other items consistent with drug distribution.

Christopher Poley, 41, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jessa Binder, 32, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Poley and Binder are both being held at the Buffalo County Jail.

“This was an excellent job by the Criminal Investigations Bureau and TRIDENT Task Force to work as a team in the Kearney/Buffalo County area to help remove methamphetamine from the community and deter individuals from distributing controlled substances," said KPD Lt. Gabe Kowalek.

The TRIDENT Drug Task Force consists of officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Hall County Sheriff's Office Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.