Kearney drivers will have limited access to indoor tennis center, KPR office

Mike Konz

KEARNEY — A portion of University Drive will be closed for 4-6 weeks because of construction.

Access on University Drive, north of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center and the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Office in University Village, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately the next 4-6 weeks due to construction of university buildings.

According to a City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department press release, patrons can access the Park and Recreation Office and the tennis center during work hours by utilizing West Railroad Street to the south entrance of University Drive.

Individuals with questions or who need help with directions are asked to call the KPR Office at 308-237-4644.

