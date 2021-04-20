Kearney driver cited in March vehicle-pedestrian crash that killed woman

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been cited for the unintentional March death of Veronica L. Powell as she walked in northeast Kearney.

John W. Paul, 43, was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide Monday by a Kearney Police Department officer, and then was released. Paul hasn’t been formally charged, and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Powell, 59, and her daughter Eleanor K. Powell, 19, both of Kearney, were walking east in the 900 block of East 44th Street around 10:41 a.m. on March 27 when they were struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup driven by Paul, according to a KPD news release issued at the time of the incident.

Veronica Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, while Eleanor Powell was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan, where she was treated and released.

No other details of the crash have been released.