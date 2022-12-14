Kearney dog boarding facility permit gets Buffalo County Board of Commissioners approval

A special use permit application for a dog boarding facility at 29235 145th Road in Kearney was approved by the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The board approved the permit request submitted by property owner Mark Morten with a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Timothy Higgins and Ronald Loeffelholz voted against it.

Morten appeared before the Board of Commissioners Tuesday with Nicholas Ridgeway of Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook.

Morten intends to build a 40-by-88-foot building with 40 kennels, each 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide, on his 13-acre property, located five miles north of Kearney city limits, explained Ridgeway.

The property is zoned agricultural.

“As it stands, he could have 200 head of cattle roaming his 13 acres. He could have hogs. He could have a lot of livestock there,” emphasized Ridgeway.

The facility would likely be busiest on weekends and holidays.

“The idea that there’s going to be 40 constant dogs out there is not really very realistic here,” said Ridgeway.

The dogs would all be let out for an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon, said Morten, in response to concerns voiced by resident Travis Martinson.

Buffalo County Planning Commission approved the permit request in November with recommended conditions: a cap of 30 dogs, and that the dogs are kenneled no later than 30 minutes after sunset and sunrise.

Ridgeway asked that the limit stay at 40, per the application, and that the cap not include Morten’s personal dogs.

There were no protests from the community on Tuesday.

Commissioner Loeffelholz said there are roughly 14 houses around Morten’s property and shared his concerns about noise.

Loeffelholz, who said he lives in the area, reported that he’s heard from neighbors that they are against the facility.

“We have nothing in our books for a penalty,” he said. “We don’t have anything really for a way of controlling that. I think this needs to go back to Planning Commission and get some more work done on it.”

Commissioner Timothy Higgins said the facility raises “lots of questions” and agreed that it should return to Buffalo County Planning Commission.

Commissioner Dan Lynch noted there is another kennel located only two miles from the site and expressed that a new facility could exacerbate any existing noise.

Ridgeway explained Morten’s facility will be insulated.

“The reality is, these dogs are going to be inside the vast majority of the time,” he said. “I think the noise complaints are a lot of fearful people thinking these dogs are going to be outside all day barking at each other, and that’s not the reality.”

Sheriff Neil Miller told commissioners the county would respond to any noise complaints as “disturbing the peace,” contact the property owner and write a warning.

A second complaint could result in a citation.

Morten explained that he trains his own dogs at his property and also trains hunting dogs for family and friends.

“This last summer I had friends, neighbors and families contact me about boarding their dogs because I have six kennels in my shop right now, so I started doing that,” he said. “It got me thinking, this might be something the market is asking for.”

Commissioner Bill Maendele emphasized that Planning Commission did approve the request with a 6-3 vote.

“We have a Planning Commission board for a reason,” he said. “We task them with doing all of the pre-work for us, and they send us their recommendation.”

Commissioners approved the permit request with the original cap of 40 dogs.