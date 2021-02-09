Kearney doctors say COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women

Beecham acknowledged that pregnant women were not part of the extensive studies done before the FDA approved both the Modern and Pfizer vaccines for public use, but as information has been updated, there are no indications that the vaccine is harmful either to mothers or their unborn babies.

She said many at the CDC, Pfizer and Moderna now are following pregnant women who got vaccinated. She said the World Health Organization is “less encouraging, due to the lack of data on this topic,” but other professional medical organizations have stated that they believe it is safe.

Ernst does caution her patients not to get the vaccine until the second trimester, or into their fourth month of pregnancy.

“To have a healthy baby, we must first have a healthy mom. The baby itself is quite unlikely to acquire the infection from the mother, so the reason to vaccinate is to protect the baby’s growing environment (mom),” she said.

She said vaccine side effects are the same for pregnant women as anyone else, including a sore arm and flu-like symptoms for 24 to 48 hours.

She recommends that women discuss the issue with their doctor, “and, as always, to continue to wear a mask and use good hand hygiene.”