Kearney doctor David Cantral in trial for coronavirus vaccine

“It was a double-blind study, which means neither the shot-giver nor the recipient knows what’s in the shot,” he said.

He had no side effects except for a fairly sore arm for three or four days.

The first week in September, he returned for his second and final shot. This time, he had what he called a much more “significant” reaction, which began the next day.

“I had diffuse body ache and a headache. I had fairly significant shaking chills for several hours, and a very sore arm,” he said. His armpit swelled near the site of the inoculation.

Most of the symptoms faded after 24 hours, but the swelling continued for four days.

“But I was really excited when I had that reaction. As a physician who understands how vaccines work, that’s the type of reaction I would expect if my body is developing an immune response to a vaccine,” he said.

He even texted his wife.

“I told her I felt awful, but I couldn’t be more excited. I was fairly convinced I had received the active vaccine and not the placebo,” he said.

Since he knew what was causing his symptoms, he went to work that day.