KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is holding a Doubles Drop-In Disc Golf Tournament on June 13 as well as a Singles Drop-In Disc Golf Tournament on July 11.

The tournaments are at Centennial Park, and the start time is 6 p.m. for each tournament. Competitors are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to complete the registration process.

These tournaments are for players of all skill levels and are recommended for ages 14 and older. Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place finishers.

Various flag prizes will also be awarded. Cost is $5 per player, and no pre-registration is required. For players with questions, please contact Kearney Parks and Recreation at 308-237-4644.