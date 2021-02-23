Kearney disaster group wraps up its work after 2019 flood

KEARNEY — In March 2019, Kearney Area Community Foundation President and CEO Judi Sickler was on vacation with her family when her cellphone began pinging constantly. Her inbox was full of stories about major flooding in Nebraska, including the Kearney area.

The KACF staff quickly activated the Disaster Relief Fund and went on social and traditional media to encourage donors to support their neighbors in need.

More than $890,000 was raised to help Kearney area flood victims. Of that, the DRF contributed $479,409.65. The Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group raised $309,000, and the United Way of the Kearney Area contributed $102,014.65.

Now two years after the first 2019 flood, the recovery group is wrapping up the last of its projects. A grant that helped fund the recovery group ran through Dec. 31, 2020.

When Sickler returned to Kearney in March 2019, she and other nonprofits created a One-Stop-Shop in Gibbon to help connect local flood victims with resources. Disaster relief staff members worked directly with flood victims, listening to their stories and connecting them to organizations that could assist them.