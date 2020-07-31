KEARNEY — Kearney Dawn Rotary Club is partnering with HelpCare Clinic to raise funds for patients without health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Distancing Together” is seeking photos or short videos (one-minute maximum) that showcase the unique ways the community has been challenged by and found joy in work, family, sports, drive-by celebrations, weddings and other gatherings while maintaining social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19.
For a $20 minimum donation, the first 100 uploaded contributions will be included in a video illustrating how Kearney has participated in social distancing. If more than 100 submissions are received, an additional video will be created.
To participate:
1. Visit HelpCareClinic.org/Together.
2. Donate at least $20.
3. Upload your photo or video (optional)
Deadline for submission is Aug. 15. The video will be featured prior to an upcoming World Theatre showing. It also will be available for viewing and sharing on HelpCareClinic.org.
Monetary donations also are welcome from those who do not submit a photo or video.
Proceeds will be shared between Kearney Dawn Rotary and HelpCare Clinic to support the community’s health.