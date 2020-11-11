Kearney Dawn Rotary Club gives dictionaries to all KPS third graders

KEARNEY — The Kearney Dawn Rotary Club this month is presenting every Kearney Public Schools third grade student with their own dictionary.

This is the 15th year Kearney Dawn Rotary has donated dictionaries. This year, 700 third graders across Buffalo County will receive a dictionary.

“Dictionaries are still a staple in classrooms,” KPS Director of PK-5 Education Chelsea Feusner said. “Students flipping through pages opens up opportunities for students to learn alphabetical order and how to locate and define new words. Even in a digital world, print dictionaries teach our students how to discover new vocabulary and promote literacy. This is an excellent gift for our students from the Kearney Dawn Rotary.”

The gift of these dictionaries is made possible by Partners in Rotary and the club membership.

Those wishing to support the project may donate to the Rotary Club through Kearney Give Where You Live at givewhereyoulive.net/Kearney-Dawn-Rotary-Dictionary-Project.