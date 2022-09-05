Kearney data center's growth boosts NPPD's economic ranking

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District has been ranked as one of the top 20 utilities in the country for economic development.

The Compute North data center at Kearney's Tech oNE technology park played a role in NPPD's achievement, according to spokesman Grant Otten.

A few of the projects in NPPD’s retail and wholesale service territory that helped make NPPD’s case to be in Site Selection magazine's top 20 included expansion of Compute North in Kearney, which is served by NPPD at the retail level.

Compute North launched its data center at the city of Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing in August 2019 with massively powerful computers to perform a variety of functions, including blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Cryptocurrency traders were among the data center’s early customers, but Compute North leaders anticipated that in just a few years, the Kearney facility’s computing power could play a role in development of autonomous cars, said Marshall Johnson, president of Compute North.

Johnson said at the time his company plans to triple the computing power of its Kearney facility.

In 2019 plans called for the five-acre complex to include a $7.65 million facility that would consume about 20 megawatts of energy. That’s about equal to 20% of Kearney’s electrical demand.

The company based in Eden Prairie, Minn., later planned to expand by an additional 70 megawatts of infrastructure, or about three times the original 20-megawatt power demand.

Other projects that stood out in NPPD's portfolio were Nelnet in Columbus, which is served by Loup Power District, and the expansion of Green Plains Ethanol in Central City, which is served by Southern Public Power District.

NPPD sells power to both Loup and SPPD through wholesale power contracts.

NPPD was recognized in the Top 20 Utilities in Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine, a leading publication in corporate expansion and area development.

“The elite Top 20 we named this year earned the honor amid a field of around 3,300 electric utilities across the country, including around 900 cooperatives,” said Managing Editor Adam Bruns of the rankings Site Selection has published since 1999.

“These utilities’ economic developers are helping their communities pursue sustainable growth by cultivating the flow of smart capital and talent,” Bruns said.

“I’m excited for NPPD and Nebraska as a whole to be recognized for the growth and development we are experiencing,” said NPPD Economic Development Manager Nicole Sedlacek.