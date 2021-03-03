Kearney data center tripling its computing power

Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, said projects like Compute North’s are a result of “quality partnerships. I am thankful for the leadership and support from Compute North, the city of Kearney, Nebraska Public Power District, the EDC of Buffalo County Board of Directors and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.”

Clouse said the data center’s expansion is a win for all: Compute North gets reliability and favorable electric rates; NPPD can sell some of its excess capacity; and the electricity sales will produce some revenue for the city.

“The lease revenue we generate will be several hundred thousand dollars,” Clouse said. The city of Kearney owns the power lines and equipment NPPD uses to deliver electricity in Kearney, so the utility pays a lease fee to the city. It amounts to millions of dollars per year.

The Kearney data center is unique in the data center universe because Compute North can boost computing power by adding more computing units.

Compute North’s complex at TechoNE Crossing near 56th Street and Antelope Avenue looks more like an electrical substation than a battery of massive computers.