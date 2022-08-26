Kearney Cultural Partners present Family Fun Fest

KEARNEY — Organizing an event like Family Fun Fest takes a lot of effort from many people, but the benefits of gathering to celebrate arts and culture can have lasting effects.

“I think the most important thing that Family Fun Fest does is bring an awareness of Kearney’s arts and culture to the community,” said Jennifer Beck, director of community engagement at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum and a member of Kearney Cultural Partners. “Family Fun Fest is a great way to bring together the cultural community and provide activities that are fun and educational.”

The free event, organized by Kearney Cultural Partners, will feature activities, music, food and performances from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Yanney Park.

The activities give children a chance to enjoy the creative process.

“Arts and culture can be very fun and offer education and excitement for all ages,” she noted.

Kearney Cultural Partners is a group of 24 organizations dedicated to bringing a rich assortment of art, music, dance, theater, movies, history, literature and family fun to Kearney residents and visitors all year round. Hosting events like Family Fun Fest helps spread the word about Kearney’s cultural groups, and it also provides a chance for community members to sample the arts.

Steve Barth, president of Kearney Cultural Partners, understands the value of gathering community members.

“With all of these arts and cultural organizations being represented, we thought, what a wonderful opportunity to come together and produce a festival of family fun that celebrates all the arts and culture in our area,” he said.

Highlights of the event include music by The String Beans, performances by Polka Dot Entertainment and activities by The Edgerton Explorit Center.

“This is our first time coming together with all 24 organizations at Yanney Park to produce this event,” Barth said. “As arts and cultural organizations, we feel that there is so much value in introducing youth to music, theater, dance, history and culture. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to attend this free event and experience the arts, often for the first time. And we do it in a fun way.”

Having all of the organizations gather at once makes it easy for families to better learn about the groups.

Beck talked about the benefits for the members of Kearney Cultural Partners to participate in Family Fun Fest.

“This is an opportunity for each organization to share more information about who they are and what they can offer to the community so that individuals in the community can have a better understanding of all the arts and cultural opportunities around them,” Beck said. “At the same time, Family Fun Fest provides promotional avenues for each organization to promote the events they have scheduled.”

For patrons, getting a chance to try an activity can create a meaningful introduction to that art form.

Barth said, “There were events I attended as a child that I can still remember to this day. Those events had an impact on me that encouraged me to pursue a career in theater and music. These events really can have a lasting impact, especially on children.”

With music, dance, crafts and performances, Barth said that the event offers something for everyone.

“We will have fire juggling, stilt walking, levitating statues, an amazing bubble show by Edgerton Explorit Center, bounce houses — and a musical performance by The String Beans, who are incredibly popular with families in the area,” Barth said. “The Classic Car Museum will bring a DeLorean car like the one from the movie ‘Back to the Future.’ And there is a large number of activities available. We’re thrilled to offer all these events.”

The members of Kearney Cultural Partners work together to promote art and culture in central Nebraska.

“We’ve been around for nine years and have grown in the number of organizations that take part in it,” Barth said. “We have 24 groups lifting each other up and elevating the arts. We have gotten a lot of attention statewide with arts councils from other communities asking how they can have that same kind of collaborative nature. This really does make Kearney an attractive place for arts and culture. And that’s our goal, as an organization, to lift each other up and make Kearney an arts and culture destination.”

The organizers of Family Fun Fest also seek to bring in individuals from surrounding communities to experience the arts.