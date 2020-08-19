KEARNEY — Kearney Cub Scouts and members of Scouts BSA are gearing up for a major recruiting event next week, beginning with front yard campouts Thursday through Sunday and concluding Tuesday evening with a free fun night with food and games at Harmon Park.
Covered Wagon District Director Sarah Cathcart said Scouts with the most creative front yard campsites will win prizes as they drum up interest in Tuesday’s recruitment event.
“I wouldn’t put it past some of those campers to have a plastic deer next to their tent,” she said.
Cubs and Scouts are inviting boys and girls ages 5-18 and their families to see what scouting has to offer by experiencing the fun Tuesday evening. There will be s’mores, a scavenger hunt, stick blasters, Pinewood Derby and more 6:30-8 p.m. in and around the Harmon Park Activity Center, 3100 Fifth Ave.
Social distancing will be in effect, and masks are encouraged. If the event is canceled because of COVID-19, a drive-thru option will be offered.
For more information, contact Cathcart at sarah.cathcart@scouting.org or call 308-440-6226.