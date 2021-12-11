Kearney couple help international students at UNK acclimate and create connections

KEARNEY — Mark and Mary Balcom always have a large Thanksgiving dinner that University of Nebraska at Kearney students from Japan help them prepare and eat.
Yuseke Nogi joined the couple for Thanksgiving while he was a UNK student.
“I never saw anybody eat so much turkey,” Mark said with a laugh.
After graduating, Nogi moved to Ohio for his job, but the following Thanksgiving he drove through the night to be at the Balcom home in Kearney for the holiday.
“Thanksgiving afternoon he drove back to Ohio. It meant that much to him to be with his family,” Mark said.
The couple have hosted 21 students since 2002 as part of the International Friendship Program at UNK, but the students become more like family than friends for the Balcoms.
When their daughter, Mandy Balcom Fischer, was in high school, she became best friends with a foreign exchange student from Japan. Fischer attended UNK. Through the Navigators Program, she spent a summer in Japan. After graduation, she went spent two and a half years on a mission to Japan, and she currently lives there with her husband and three children as part of a 12-year mission.
In the spring of 2002, Mark read an article in the Kearney Hub about an informational meeting for the International Friendship program at UNK.
“They were expecting a large number of Japanese students coming in May. We had never done anything like this before, but it kind of intrigued us so we went to the meeting. We were one of three couples that showed up. He informed us they had over 500 Japanese students coming in May. They were wanting to have host families to help with their English, to teach about our lifestyles and holidays,” Mark explained.
“I thought he was crazy, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Mary said about being part of the program.
The International Friendship Program began in the early 1980s at UNK as a way for international students to connect with the community, participate in cultural sharing and enjoy activities with a host family or individual. There are currently 82 families or individuals hosting students and 175 students who are part of the program. Students are not required to participate, and if they don’t connect with their hosts, they can be rematched.
“We really want that to be a real connection, an actual lifetime friendship if possible. They need that. It’s good for the students, and it helps them just to adjust because otherwise it can be very isolating,” Program Coordinator Rebekah Andersen said.
Some families and individuals will host one student while others may have 15. The Balcoms currently host three students. Sana Koda is from Tokyo and will be graduating from UNK this month. She had been so busy with school that she almost ran out of time to have a host family. She was matched with the Balcoms in May, and she has been able to learn more about American culture. Mark even helped her get her driver’s license.
The Balcoms typically have dinner with their students once every few weeks and involve them in American traditions like passing out candy and carving pumpkins for Halloween, attending baseball and hockey games, and visiting the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. The students often share their own traditions such as Japanese meals and holidays with the Balcoms. Mark is even learning Japanese from one of their students, Chihana Tanahashi.
Participating in the program gives students a home away from home, and someone who can help them navigate a new country and culture.
“Being a college student, you are becoming an adult and independent usually for the first time. It helps to have a little bit of guidance and help. How do you go to the doctor? How do you open a bank account? How do you pass a driving test? ... When you are in another country, you don’t know. It’s totally different everywhere. It’s really cool, and it’s a great community,” Andersen said.
Mark and Mary help the students learn more about American culture, but they also provide a parental role for the students. They have helped with homework, picked up or dropped off students at the airport, celebrated birthdays and lent a hand wherever they needed it. Mary remembers one student who bought a phone online that was broken. Mary spent about 25 hours making calls so she could be reimbursed for the phone.
Another student had to retake a physics class, but it wasn’t offered at UNK in time for her to graduate. She made plans to go to Texas for the summer to take the class, but Mark reached out to a family friend, who just happened to be a physics professor at UNK. She created a class for the student so she could graduate on time.
“We always say if you have any trouble or problems call us first no matter what,” Mark said.
“These guys are amazing and go above and beyond. Quite a few of our hosts reach out that much and care that much. Quite a few of our students bring their culture and community,” Andersen added.
Having parental figures in the United States has brought comfort not only for the students but their families as well. The Balcoms have been able to meet some of their families in person when they come for graduation or via Skype. One father wrote a thank-you letter to the couple.
“He said that when she first came here, he was very scared of her coming here. When he found out she had a host family, he said, ‘Now I can sleep at night knowing she is safe.’ That’s funny because we said the same thing of our daughter when she was there for 2½ years. If she has to go to the hospital or the doctor, this family stepped in and helped her so we kind of paid it forward,” Mark explained.
The hardest part of forming these bonds is when they have to say goodbye, but the Balcoms have stayed connected with many of the students they hosted. They often will call them Mom and Dad, and now they have earned the title of Grandma and Grandpa from those who have had children.
“(They’ve) helped me because I often feel homesick,” Tanahashi said. “They are my real family here.”