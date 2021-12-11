 Skip to main content
Kearney couple help international students at UNK acclimate and create connections
Kearney couple help international students at UNK acclimate and create connections

UNK parade

Mary Balcom, left, and her husband, Mark, have been part of the International Friendship Program through the University of Nebraska at Kearney since 2002. They have hosted 21 students since they began, and most of the students have been from Japan, including Aoi Hoshiko, center.

 Mary Balcom, courtesy

KEARNEY — Mark and Mary Balcom always have a large Thanksgiving dinner that University of Nebraska at Kearney students from Japan help them prepare and eat.

Yuseke Nogi joined the couple for Thanksgiving while he was a UNK student.

“I never saw anybody eat so much turkey,” Mark said with a laugh.

After graduating, Nogi moved to Ohio for his job, but the following Thanksgiving he drove through the night to be at the Balcom home in Kearney for the holiday.

“Thanksgiving afternoon he drove back to Ohio. It meant that much to him to be with his family,” Mark said.

Harvest of Harmony parade 2021

Mark Balcom, left, and his wife, Mary, right, took their host students Sana Koda and Chihana Tanahashi to the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island. As part of the International Friendship Program at UNK, the couple connect with international students for the purpose of communication, cultural sharing and enjoying activities together.

The couple have hosted 21 students since 2002 as part of the International Friendship Program at UNK, but the students become more like family than friends for the Balcoms.

When their daughter, Mandy Balcom Fischer, was in high school, she became best friends with a foreign exchange student from Japan. Fischer attended UNK. Through the Navigators Program, she spent a summer in Japan. After graduation, she went spent two and a half years on a mission to Japan, and she currently lives there with her husband and three children as part of a 12-year mission.

In the spring of 2002, Mark read an article in the Kearney Hub about an informational meeting for the International Friendship program at UNK.

“They were expecting a large number of Japanese students coming in May. We had never done anything like this before, but it kind of intrigued us so we went to the meeting. We were one of three couples that showed up. He informed us they had over 500 Japanese students coming in May. They were wanting to have host families to help with their English, to teach about our lifestyles and holidays,” Mark explained.

“I thought he was crazy, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Mary said about being part of the program.

aio, midori, Aoi Hoshiko, Midori Nishiyama and Yuseke Nogi thanksgiving.jpg

Aoi Hoshiko, Midori Nishiyama and Yuseke Nogi were Japanese students who attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney. They took part in the International Friendship Program and were hosted by the Balcoms.

The International Friendship Program began in the early 1980s at UNK as a way for international students to connect with the community, participate in cultural sharing and enjoy activities with a host family or individual. There are currently 82 families or individuals hosting students and 175 students who are part of the program. Students are not required to participate, and if they don’t connect with their hosts, they can be rematched.

“We really want that to be a real connection, an actual lifetime friendship if possible. They need that. It’s good for the students, and it helps them just to adjust because otherwise it can be very isolating,” Program Coordinator Rebekah Andersen said.

Mark & Miho Star Wars

Mark Balcom and Miho Onishi don matching “Star Wars” hats and shirts. Mark and his wife, Mary, hosted Onishi for four years as part of the International Friendship Program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The goal of the program is for area families or individuals to share their culture and participate in activities with UNK international students in order for the students to have a deeper connection to the community.

Some families and individuals will host one student while others may have 15. The Balcoms currently host three students. Sana Koda is from Tokyo and will be graduating from UNK this month. She had been so busy with school that she almost ran out of time to have a host family. She was matched with the Balcoms in May, and she has been able to learn more about American culture. Mark even helped her get her driver’s license.

The Balcoms typically have dinner with their students once every few weeks and involve them in American traditions like passing out candy and carving pumpkins for Halloween, attending baseball and hockey games, and visiting the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. The students often share their own traditions such as Japanese meals and holidays with the Balcoms. Mark is even learning Japanese from one of their students, Chihana Tanahashi.

Sana Koda

Sana Koda enjoys a plate of lasagna at the home of Mark and Mary Balcom in Kearney. Koda is an international student from Japan at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and she has been matched with the Balcoms through UNK’s International Friendship Program. The couple try to get together with their students at least once every few weeks.

Participating in the program gives students a home away from home, and someone who can help them navigate a new country and culture.

“Being a college student, you are becoming an adult and independent usually for the first time. It helps to have a little bit of guidance and help. How do you go to the doctor? How do you open a bank account? How do you pass a driving test? ... When you are in another country, you don’t know. It’s totally different everywhere. It’s really cool, and it’s a great community,” Andersen said.

Sana & Chihana Halloween

One American tradition that Chihana Tanahashi and Sana Koda have enjoyed celebrating is Halloween. The University of Nebraska at Kearney students took in the festivities with their host family, Mark and Mary Balcom. Both students are from Japan.

Mark and Mary help the students learn more about American culture, but they also provide a parental role for the students. They have helped with homework, picked up or dropped off students at the airport, celebrated birthdays and lent a hand wherever they needed it. Mary remembers one student who bought a phone online that was broken. Mary spent about 25 hours making calls so she could be reimbursed for the phone.

Another student had to retake a physics class, but it wasn’t offered at UNK in time for her to graduate. She made plans to go to Texas for the summer to take the class, but Mark reached out to a family friend, who just happened to be a physics professor at UNK. She created a class for the student so she could graduate on time.

“We always say if you have any trouble or problems call us first no matter what,” Mark said.

“These guys are amazing and go above and beyond. Quite a few of our hosts reach out that much and care that much. Quite a few of our students bring their culture and community,” Andersen added.

Having parental figures in the United States has brought comfort not only for the students but their families as well. The Balcoms have been able to meet some of their families in person when they come for graduation or via Skype. One father wrote a thank-you letter to the couple.

“He said that when she first came here, he was very scared of her coming here. When he found out she had a host family, he said, ‘Now I can sleep at night knowing she is safe.’ That’s funny because we said the same thing of our daughter when she was there for 2½ years. If she has to go to the hospital or the doctor, this family stepped in and helped her so we kind of paid it forward,” Mark explained.

The hardest part of forming these bonds is when they have to say goodbye, but the Balcoms have stayed connected with many of the students they hosted. They often will call them Mom and Dad, and now they have earned the title of Grandma and Grandpa from those who have had children.

“(They’ve) helped me because I often feel homesick,” Tanahashi said. “They are my real family here.”

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

The International Friendship Program

The International Friendship program connects international students with Kearney area families or individuals for the purpose of communication, cultural sharing and enjoying activities together. It gives students the opportunity to meet and enjoy the friendship of area community members and to experience American culture and customs in a family setting. It also gives students the opportunity to share about their country and culture and practice English language skills.

To learn more about the program or to become a host, contact Rebekah Andersen at 308-865-8575 or andersenr18@unk.edu.

