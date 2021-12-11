Kearney couple help international students at UNK acclimate and create connections

“They were expecting a large number of Japanese students coming in May. We had never done anything like this before, but it kind of intrigued us so we went to the meeting. We were one of three couples that showed up. He informed us they had over 500 Japanese students coming in May. They were wanting to have host families to help with their English, to teach about our lifestyles and holidays,” Mark explained.

“I thought he was crazy, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Mary said about being part of the program.

The International Friendship Program began in the early 1980s at UNK as a way for international students to connect with the community, participate in cultural sharing and enjoy activities with a host family or individual. There are currently 82 families or individuals hosting students and 175 students who are part of the program. Students are not required to participate, and if they don’t connect with their hosts, they can be rematched.

“We really want that to be a real connection, an actual lifetime friendship if possible. They need that. It’s good for the students, and it helps them just to adjust because otherwise it can be very isolating,” Program Coordinator Rebekah Andersen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}