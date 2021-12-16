Kearney couple found out just how much they meant to one international student

KEARNEY — One of the first students Mark and Mary Balcom hosted in the International Friendship Program was with them for five years.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in biology, she returned to Japan to work in a cancer research center.

“When she started it was really sad because the coworkers would come up to her face and call her traitor because she came here to college and not there,” Mark said. “They started creating errors and mistakes and blaming her for it. Her boss got really mean and said, ‘I don’t know why I hired you. You are worthless to me.’”

She eventually quit her job and returned to her family home. Mark and Mary would Skype with her once a week and send emails almost every day. Suddenly, all communication stopped. The Balcoms feared something happened to her, but they kept trying to reach her.

“I had just retired. Each day I wrote her Bible verses. ... When they come, we try to give them a Bible in English and Japanese. We don’t force religion, but if they are curious,” Mark explained.

Mark emailed her a Bible verse every day for five weeks, but he never got a response.