Kearney couple found out just how much they meant to one international student
Kearney couple found out just how much they meant to one international student

Mark and Mary Balcom

Mark Balcom, left, and his wife, Mary, right, took their host students Sana Koda and Chihana Tanahashi to the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island. As part of the International Friendship Program at UNK, the couple connect with international students for the purpose of communication, cultural sharing and enjoying activities together.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — One of the first students Mark and Mary Balcom hosted in the International Friendship Program was with them for five years.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in biology, she returned to Japan to work in a cancer research center.

“When she started it was really sad because the coworkers would come up to her face and call her traitor because she came here to college and not there,” Mark said. “They started creating errors and mistakes and blaming her for it. Her boss got really mean and said, ‘I don’t know why I hired you. You are worthless to me.’”

She eventually quit her job and returned to her family home. Mark and Mary would Skype with her once a week and send emails almost every day. Suddenly, all communication stopped. The Balcoms feared something happened to her, but they kept trying to reach her.

Mark and Mary Balcom

Mark Balcom and Miho Onishi don matching “Star Wars” hats and shirts. Mark and his wife, Mary, hosted Onishi for four years as part of the International Friendship Program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The goal of the program is for area families or individuals to share their culture and participate in activities with UNK international students in order for the students to have a deeper connection to the community.

“I had just retired. Each day I wrote her Bible verses. ... When they come, we try to give them a Bible in English and Japanese. We don’t force religion, but if they are curious,” Mark explained.

Mark emailed her a Bible verse every day for five weeks, but he never got a response.

“God kept telling me to keep doing it. On Wednesday night that week, she and her mother Skyped with us. Her mother did not speak English, but she had her daughter teach her enough English to say, ‘Thank you for saving my daughter.’ She had been reading (the Bible verses),” Mark said.

The student went on to get her master’s degree, get married and have a daughter that the Balcoms affectionately call their granddaughter.

“You never know the effect you can have on somebody,” Mark said about the experience.

