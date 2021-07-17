Kearney couple enjoy their honey of a hobby

In the spring, she leaves the hive and, during flight, mates with multiple males, which are called drones, whose only purpose in life is to mate with the queen. She lays from 1,500 to 3,000 eggs every day.

After a gestation of 21 days, the larvae “chew their way out of the wax cap” covering the hive. Then they all get busy, especially the worker bees, all females. They don’t mate; they work.

“They all have different jobs,” Marv said. “Some clean out cells in the hives. Some collect pollen to feed the queen. Her only job in life is to lay eggs. They also fan the queen to keep her from overheating,” Marv said.

Bees make a substance called propolis to fill in cracks in the hive. “They are meticulous about keeping things clean. They push dirt out of the hive,” he added.

They are busy, busy, busy.

Judy added, “That old adage ‘busy as a bee,’ well, now I know where that comes from. The males’ only function is to breed with the queen. When winter comes, the women kick the males out of the hive, and they die.”

Bees need water, too, so the Crouches keep their bird bath filled. “Bees are like anything else: we all need water,” Judy added.

Harvesting honey