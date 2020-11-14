Kearney couple Daryl and Gena Rodgers to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary this month

KEARNEY — In April 1943, Daryl Rodgers was too bashful to ask Gena Irish to the prom, so he had his cousin’s girlfriend do the asking.
Gena said yes. “I just wanted to do something,” she said.
She barely knew Daryl, but she had been bored ever since her family moved to a farm near Neligh the previous fall. “I hated every day of it. I didn’t know anyone. I had to ride to school with a neighbor boy, and he had to help with chores, so he had to get home every night, and I never had a chance to do after-school activities or meet anyone,” she said.
She and Daryl had so much fun at the prom that on the way home, Daryl asked her to the 1944 prom. “No matter who you’re dating next year, let’s make a date right now,” he said. Again, Gena said yes.
They began dating, but that 1944 prom date fell through. Daryl was home with the mumps on prom night, so Gena went alone. A few weeks later, Gena got the mumps, too, and missed her graduation ceremony. “I made the mistake of going to the post office to see if I had any mail. By the time I got home, I was all puffed up,” she said.
Two years later, when Daryl asked her to marry him, she said yes again.
On Nov. 21, they will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary at their Regency apartment, where they now live. Due to COVID-19 (“a bump in the road,” Gena said) it will be celebrated quietly and remotely, with a Zoom call to extended family.
Happy memories
The couple’s minds are sharp as tacks and their memories are clear. Daryl turned 94 in September. Gena is 93. “He’s the boss now, but when I turn 94 in April, I’ll be the boss again,” she said, her eyes sparkling.
Daryl worked for the state road department for 48 years. Gena taught school for 36 years in Knox, Antelope, Boone, Burt and Buffalo counties. She spent the first 12 years in rural schools, then got her degree and set up a reading program in Lyons.
When the couple moved to Kearney in 1969, she taught remedial reading and first grade at Park Elementary. “I loved first graders. I liked that best. They’d come in the fall, anxious to learn. I could see their little eyes light up. That was really special,” she said.
First kiss
Daryl was the only boy Gena ever dated and the first she ever kissed. “He was just a lot of fun,” she said. As for that kiss, Daryl gave it to her in the car after the prom.
Daryl said, “Gena was a good-lookin’ gal. She sat in study hall behind me. I turned around to look at her once in a while,” After the prom, they began dating.
“I never had more than $1 when I went to town, but back in those days, dating didn’t take much money. The movie was 12 cents each. Popcorn was two sacks for a nickel. Then we’d go to Hank’s Cafe and have a burger and a bottle of pop and I’d still have 10 or 15 cents left over,” Daryl said.
First jobs
The day after graduation from Neligh High School in 1944, Daryl got a job doing maintenance and “a little bit of everything” for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He earned 55 cents an hour. His very first morning, the Elkhorn River flooded, washing out bridges and more.
“My dad called me at 9 a.m. to find out where I was. I was in the pool hall,” he said. He hurried to work and put in 13 hours that first day.
“I decided the next day that if I didn’t like the work, I wouldn’t stay with the department,” he said. But he did, and he stayed for 44 years and five months. “I wasn’t doing the same thing every day, which I liked. I couldn’t have worked in a factory,” he said.
As for Gena, she made 35 cents an hour at her first job as a clerk at the Hested dime store in Neligh. Meanwhile, many young women were heading out to work at shipyards on the West Coast because World War II was in progress.
“They had a shortage of teachers. In August 1945, I got a call. They needed a teacher in a rural school for four pupils: a second-grader, a third-grader, a fifth grader and a seventh grader. I’d always wanted to be a teacher, so I said yes.”
She needed an emergency teaching certificate, but she passed an IQ test, and after an interview, she got the job.
Wedding plans
By late summer 1945, Daryl had been working in Neligh, but there was talk about sending him to Niobrara, where his sister lived on a farm. “He said, ‘Let’s get married and live in Niobrara,” Gena recalled. She said yes.
They got married in the Lutheran church parsonage in Creighton the night before Thanksgiving. “This was wartime. We were young. We had no money,” Daryl, then 19, said.
They had intended to marry in the church at 7 p.m. before people arrived for the 7:30 p.m. service, but when they got to the church, Gena’s sister and her husband, who were to be the attendants, weren’t there.
Daryl and Gena waited and waited.
“People began coming into the church for the service. Finally, the pastor asked if we’d be more comfortable waiting in the parsonage, so we went over there,” Gena said. “Turns out it was cold and my brother-in-law’s car froze up and they had to walk someplace to get help starting the car. We got married so fast I wondered if it was really legal.”
Early years
After their wedding, they saw each other only on weekends because their jobs kept them apart. During the week, Daryl stayed in Center at a hotel with the road crew for $8 a week, which included room and three meals a day. “I got a $1.75 in subsistence pay, so I made a little money,” he said. Gena, meanwhile, was teaching north of Neligh.
His road assignment lasted a year. Then they lived in Neligh.
A favorite hobby was square dancing, which they began in 1949 while living in Albion. A friend invited them. “Daryl’s dad used to call square dancing. We made a lot of friends,” Gena said. Daryl added that “no alcohol was allowed.”
They quit dancing when they moved to Lyons in 1965 because Lyons had no caller.
A move to Kearney
In 1969, Daryl’s promotion brought them to Kearney. It was his job to head out at 3 a.m. and check roads every morning. After bad electrical storms, he would check wires throughout a 150-175 mile territory.
He retired in 1988, then worked at Kearney Crete and Block until 1996, when he turned 70. He would take coffee and doughnuts to the contractors. “I played at being a golfer, too,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gena was teaching. They were also raising their two adopted children, Jan and Brad. After Gena retired, she made quilts, played bridge and belonged to PEO. They are members of First Lutheran Church.
A lasting marriage
So many memories warm their hearts after 75 years.
Gina remembers the grasshopper infestation of 1933, when she was 6 years old. Daryl said his family did its own butchering and drank milk straight from the cow. “There were no meat inspectors, but we never died from anything,” he said.
They remember the Dust Bowl winds that blew so violently “that my stepmother gave us a wet towel to put over our eyes every morning,” Daryl said.
They highlight good inventions, too, like ballpoint pens, Tupperware and frozen orange juice.
They remember the polio epidemic of the late 1940s and early ’50s. “It wasn’t as bad as COVID-19, but there was no modern medicine and no health insurance and no Social Security. We didn’t have any money back then, but we were happy and in love and had two wonderful children,” Gena said.
Their family now includes daughter Jan and her husband David DeWiggins, and son Brad and his wife Kim, all of Kearney; and their four grandchildren and spouses, spread from Portland to Omaha to Washington, D.C. The couple also have three great-grandchildren and a fourth on the way.
As for secrets of staying in love for seven decades, Daryl laughed. “It’s been a struggle,” he chuckled. “My parents kind of adopted Gena anyway, and her father and mother were very good to me.”
As for Gena, “When I think of the times things weren’t going so well, prayer helped me.”
Asked what they appreciate most after 75 years, Daryl and Gena replied quickly, in unison: family. And each other.
