Kearney couple Daryl and Gena Rodgers to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary this month

KEARNEY — In April 1943, Daryl Rodgers was too bashful to ask Gena Irish to the prom, so he had his cousin’s girlfriend do the asking.

Gena said yes. “I just wanted to do something,” she said.

She barely knew Daryl, but she had been bored ever since her family moved to a farm near Neligh the previous fall. “I hated every day of it. I didn’t know anyone. I had to ride to school with a neighbor boy, and he had to help with chores, so he had to get home every night, and I never had a chance to do after-school activities or meet anyone,” she said.

She and Daryl had so much fun at the prom that on the way home, Daryl asked her to the 1944 prom. “No matter who you’re dating next year, let’s make a date right now,” he said. Again, Gena said yes.

They began dating, but that 1944 prom date fell through. Daryl was home with the mumps on prom night, so Gena went alone. A few weeks later, Gena got the mumps, too, and missed her graduation ceremony. “I made the mistake of going to the post office to see if I had any mail. By the time I got home, I was all puffed up,” she said.

Two years later, when Daryl asked her to marry him, she said yes again.