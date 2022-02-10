Kearney couple charged with sexual assault of child

KEARNEY — A Kearney couple each are charged with sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Anthony, 45, and Mandy Searle, 42, were arrested Tuesday on Buffalo County warrants charging them with three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child between the ages of 12 and 16. The charge accuses them of sexual penetration that happened between June 1, 2021, and Jan. 12. The alleged victim is the same for all three counts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records detailing the case against the Searles are sealed.

Judge Gerry Jorgensen set bond for each of them at $250,000 cash, and today they remain in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.

They are scheduled to appear in court in March.