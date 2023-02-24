By March 9 John Cervantes and Shelby Parsons expect to be ferrying fare-paying passengers around Kearney as owners of the city’s new taxi service, Catch A Ride Taxi and Transportation.

Cervantes said that achieving their dream of launching Catch A Ride required steering through multiple obstacles and roadblocks. Financing, recruiting drivers and state licensing were among the challenges. All of that is in the rear view mirror as Parsons and Cervantes tend to the final details of launching their business venture.

Cervantes has some taxi driving experience in Kearney, so he knows about the need for public transportation. He said it might surprise some to know how many people depend on services such as R.Y.D.E. and Uber to take them to their jobs, medical appointments and other destinations. Kearney’s large hotel industry also contributes to the number of passengers who need a lift.

“There’s a lot of demand for public transportation,” Cervantes said.

People who depend on buses and taxis have been contacting Cervantes and Parsons to ask when their taxis will be running.

“So many people need daily rides. They can’t wait for us to start,” Parsons said.

Obtaining a loan and getting a state license were two of the toughest challenges. Parsons said they visited multiple banks to apply for a startup loan.

“We went to five or six banks,” Parsons said. “The banks told us, ‘Come back after you get started.’ We didn’t need to be turned down, we needed encouragement.”

The couple’s luck changed when they visited FirsTier. The bank agreed to a loan for startup expenses, including the purchase of three vehicles – a Toyota Camry, GMC Acadia and XT4 Cadillac. The three cars have the Catch A Ride logo: a racy-looking car with wings extending from the sides.

Cervantes said he worried that the taxi service dream might be permanently grounded when he applied for a state license.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission thoroughly examines all applications for public transportation licenses, Cervantes said, but Catch A Ride’s application attracted additional scrutiny.

Cervantes has a criminal record.

He said he was involved in a neighborhood disturbance in 2018 that resulted in three felony charges for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He said he spent a night in jail and charges were reduced to disturbing the peace.

Cervantes said that prior to the disturbing the peace incident he collected a pile of tickets for driving under suspension, driving without insurance and other vehicular violations.

He said the PSC was extremely careful in reviewing his record before approving his public transportation permit.

During their interview with the Hub, Cervantes and Parsons said they both had been addicted to methamphetamine but are no longer using the drug. Cervantes said he was weary of the drug’s many bad effects and realized being a user stood between him and his dreams.

He told Shelby she had to clean up before they could be together.

The couple said they married in 2014, divorced and then fell in love.

They said the financial success of their business won’t feel as important as staying drug-free and being contributing members of the community.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” Cervantes said. “What you do afterwards is what sets you apart.”

Parsons and Cervantes have to check off a long list before Catch A Ride is ready for its March 9 launch. Topping the list is completing agreements with hotels and other businesses that will want access to taxi service.

The couple also will finish installing meters in their vehicles and having them calibrated by the state.

They said Catch A Ride will operate 24/7. Cervantes and Parsons will drive, plus they are hiring three drivers. Passengers will pay $2.95 for a pick up and $2.50 per mile. The couple plan to use social media to stay in touch with passengers.

Catch A Ride’s number is 308-293-9264.

“It’s a big gamble to start this, but we know the more we put into the company the more we’ll get out of it,” Cervantes said.

“We’re excited to serve the community, to be someone people can count on,” Parsons said.