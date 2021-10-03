Kearney couple calls 12-week fitness program a 'transformation'

KEARNEY — Trevor Tripe had no interest in joining the pilot fitness program when his wife, Arielle Spellman Tripe, came home from her job at CHI Health Good Samaritan and talked about it.

But she wanted to participate, so he joined her. Now he can’t stop talking about it. He calls it a “transformation.”

During the 12 weeks, Spellman lost 20 pounds of body fat. Tripe, a sales rep at Builder’s, lost 28 pounds of body fat and nearly 20 pounds. His blood pressure dropped.

“I didn’t want to do this. I’ve been working out regularly for the last three years at the hospital’s wellness center,” he said. “But I’m a competitive person, and I told her, ‘If I’m going to do this, I’ll do it hard core for 12 weeks.’”

Prior to the program, the couple ate no breakfast, a spotty lunch and a filling dinner. “We’d snack through the day, get something from a gas station like a candy bar or a Pop-Tart,” he said.

Now they eat five meals a day: breakfast, a midmorning snack, lunch, a midafternoon snack and dinner.

“I always thought my diet was pretty good until I started tracking my food. I realized about a week or two into this that I wasn’t eating near enough or often enough,” he said.