MINDEN — Kearney County residents will be able to enter Pioneer Village for free this weekend.

Admission will be free Saturday and Sunday to anyone who shows a Kearney County ID at Pioneer Village in Minden. Residents are encouraged to visit the museum to see the recent improvements and changes.

Pioneer Villages features a collection of more than 50,000 items on 20 acres of land. The museum is at 138 E. U.S. Highway 6 in Minden. For more information, visit pioneervillage.com.