Kearney County leads Two Rivers district with 26% eligible residents vaccinated

Until two weeks ago, the public registered at trphd.org, the Two Rivers website, but on March 15, those registrations were transitioned into the statewide vaccinate.ne.gov site, and it has had a few problems.

“Some pieces continue to be problematic,” Eschliman said, “but any time a new system is rolled out, it will have challenges. We ask for your patience and kindness.”

While Two Rivers vaccination sites are intended for Two Rivers residents only, some nonresidents are slipping through the cracks at vaccination sites in area pharmacies, which offer vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“It’s a decision at the federal level to give vaccines at local pharmacies to increase access to the public. This is a great thing, but it’s riddled with challenges,” Eschliman said.

Early on, Two Rivers was told to give any health care provider a shot even if that provider did not live in the Two Rivers area. He said he’s heard of Kearney residents getting shots in Grand Island if they work there.

Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor, told the Kearney Hub that a Hy-Vee pharmacy employee told her that a few nonresidents are coming in for vaccines. Hy-Vee receives roughly 300 doses each week from the FRPP.