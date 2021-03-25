Kearney County leads Two Rivers district with 26% eligible residents vaccinated

KEARNEY — Very soon, anyone older than 16 will be able to get a vaccine against COVID-19.
Vaccinations now are being given to people aged 50 to 65, “and this week we are working at getting below that. If anyone of any age wants a shot, it’s just a matter of getting scheduled,” Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said Wednesday.
Two Rivers began vaccinating in late December and has progressed through five of the six tiers of people according to age, occupation and health risks. Ages 16-49 are in the final phase set by the state this winter regarding vaccine eligibility.
“Overall we’ve done well with the 65-plus population, with 60 to 80% of that category vaccinated, but we are aiming to drive the entire population to that point,” he said.
Eschliman said Two Rivers is keeping track of the number of people vaccinated in its seven-country area and setting up clinics in areas with fewer vaccinated people to be sure they get shots.
In recent weeks. Two Rivers staff members have been out nearly every day vaccinating people. They administered 550 doses Wednesday at the Gibbon Packing plant.
Today, they planned to give 700 shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Ag Pavilion at the Phelps County Fairgrounds in Holdrege. A clinic is set for Friday in Elwood.
In Kearney, Two Rivers will hold a vaccination clinic 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Drive.
Next week, second-shot vaccination clinics will be held in Lexington and at the Peterson Senior Activity Center for people who have received their first shot. Eschliman said clinics are scheduled Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays because vaccine comes in Mondays and Tuesdays.
Kearney County in front
So far, Kearney County has vaccinated 26.5% of its vaccine-eligible population, which is anyone older than 16 (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (Moderna vaccine). That is the highest among Two Rivers’ seven counties.
Next is Franklin County at 26.2%, Gosper County at 25.2%, Harlan County at 23.1%, Buffalo County at 21.9%, Dawson County at 19.5% and Phelps County at 16%.
Noting those discrepancies between counties, Eschliman said Two Rivers has begun working to erase those differences, but he said Two Rivers is doing well in its vaccination efforts, especially for its size. Vaccine allotments come from the state via the federal government via the vaccine manufacturer and vary week-to-week.
Vaccination registration
Registration is required for all vaccines, whether they are administered by Two Rivers or provided under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at area pharmacies.
Until two weeks ago, the public registered at trphd.org, the Two Rivers website, but on March 15, those registrations were transitioned into the statewide vaccinate.ne.gov site, and it has had a few problems.
“Some pieces continue to be problematic,” Eschliman said, “but any time a new system is rolled out, it will have challenges. We ask for your patience and kindness.”
While Two Rivers vaccination sites are intended for Two Rivers residents only, some nonresidents are slipping through the cracks at vaccination sites in area pharmacies, which offer vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“It’s a decision at the federal level to give vaccines at local pharmacies to increase access to the public. This is a great thing, but it’s riddled with challenges,” Eschliman said.
Early on, Two Rivers was told to give any health care provider a shot even if that provider did not live in the Two Rivers area. He said he’s heard of Kearney residents getting shots in Grand Island if they work there.
Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor, told the Kearney Hub that a Hy-Vee pharmacy employee told her that a few nonresidents are coming in for vaccines. Hy-Vee receives roughly 300 doses each week from the FRPP.
While people who get shots at Two Rivers sites must show identification, Eschliman acknowledged that a few nonresidents could be getting shots in places like Alma, Gothenburg and Ravenna, which sit on the edges of the Two Rivers Health District.
“We highly recommend getting vaccinations within your health district. The amount of vaccine provided to each district is based on the number of residents. Driving to other districts can affect the amount of vaccine available. We cannot prevent people shopping around for vaccine, but we highly discourage it,” he said.
Eschliman expects to see fewer COVID cases as vaccinations and outdoor temperatures climb. “We’re by no means out of the woods, but I see a lot of hope,” he said.
He said schools have done “fantastic” in dealing with COVID-19.
“We saw outbreaks not in schools, but at after-school social events,” he said. Schools continue mask mandates and social distancing because vaccinations are still in clinical trials and not yet available to anyone younger than 16.
Vaccination is critical, he said. While cases have plunged to between just five and 15 per day here, COVID-19 is ramping up again in South Dakota, Colorado, New York and Michigan. “It’s not whether, but when, we will see another outbreak,” he said. “That’s concerning, so get vaccinated when you can.”