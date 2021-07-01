Kearney councilman, wife to watch Fourth fireworks from White House lawn

KEARNEY — When fireworks explode over Washington, D.C., Sunday night, Kim and Randy Buschkoetter of Kearney will be watching from the White House lawn.
“One of my great philosophies of life is when someone offers you a cookie, you take it, and this is a pretty good cookie,” said Randy Buschkoetter.
He and Kim were invited to the event by a friend, Manny Banner, a former employee of Harlan County Health Services who might have declined the invitation if Buschkoetter hadn’t reminded her what a special experience it would be.
Today, Banner is the CEO of the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. Recently, Banner hosted the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, who came to the Blair hospital for a fact-finding visit.
After the visit, Emhoff — the second gentleman of the U.S. — sent four invitations to Banner. There was one invitation for her along with three additional invitations for her guests, so she invited her husband Gary, and Kim and Randy Buschkoetter.
Buschkoetter, a member of the Kearney City Council, said such opportunities come just once in a lifetime. As a high school history teacher, he said he was immediately excited by Banner’s invitation, and his wife Kim also got excited to be on the White House lawn for the fireworks and barbecue.
The Buschkoetters will arrive in Washington, D.C., Saturday and watch the fireworks the next evening. Their hotel is a few blocks from the White House.
Buschkoetter said the fireworks show is a part of the national Fourth of July celebration, which includes a concert that’s broadcast with the fireworks on the PBS network as “A Washington Fourth.”
The invitations list some do’s and don'ts.
Guests are not to bring lawn chairs, but blankets are accepted. Face masks are suggested for guests who haven’t been vaccinated. The Buschkoetters both are vaccinated.
He said he and Kim have cleared their security check.
“They took our SS number and dates of birth for the screening.”
It will be an honor to view the fireworks with Banner, a health care administrator who rolled up her sleeves and donned her nurse’s scrubs during the pandemic, Buschkoetter said. “The celebration is for front line health care workers and the military.”