Kearney councilman, wife to watch Fourth fireworks from White House lawn

KEARNEY — When fireworks explode over Washington, D.C., Sunday night, Kim and Randy Buschkoetter of Kearney will be watching from the White House lawn.

“One of my great philosophies of life is when someone offers you a cookie, you take it, and this is a pretty good cookie,” said Randy Buschkoetter.

He and Kim were invited to the event by a friend, Manny Banner, a former employee of Harlan County Health Services who might have declined the invitation if Buschkoetter hadn’t reminded her what a special experience it would be.

Today, Banner is the CEO of the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. Recently, Banner hosted the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, who came to the Blair hospital for a fact-finding visit.

After the visit, Emhoff — the second gentleman of the U.S. — sent four invitations to Banner. There was one invitation for her along with three additional invitations for her guests, so she invited her husband Gary, and Kim and Randy Buschkoetter.