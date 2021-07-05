Kearney councilman spends July 4th at White House with President Biden

KEARNEY — Randy Buschkoetter expected a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and that’s what he got Sunday night on the White House Lawn in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden posed for a selfie with Buschkoetter and first lady Jill Biden also posed with Buschkoetter for a photo.

Buschkoetter and his wife Kim of Kearney were among guests on the White House lawn for the annual Fourth of July fireworks.

This year’s event was a salute to the U.S. military and to front-line health care workers, who logged thousands of hours of emotionally draining hours caring for coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Actually I’ve been fortunate twice,” said Buschkoetter, a history teacher and member of the Kearney City Council. He said his first presidential encounter was in December 2000, when President Bill Clinton visited Kearney. It was the first and only time Clinton set foot in Nebraska.

The Buschkoetters might not have been rubbing elbows with President Joe and first lady Jill Biden if Buschkoetter hadn’t encouraged a friend to accept an invitation to the White House event.