Kearney council set to buy property east of law enforcement center for potential expansion

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday will place its stamp of approval on the purchase of property adjacent to the Kearney-Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center and police impound lot.

The property is at 2010 Ave. B, and its current owner is Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC, which has signed an agreement to sell the property to the city for $250,000.

“This property is located directly east of the Law Enforcement Center and north of the impound lot, both of which are already owned by the city of Kearney,” City Attorney Mike Tye said in a memo to the City Council. “Once the city of Kearney acquires this property, it will allow for the potential expansion of either the impound lot or the Law Enforcement Center.”

Before the City Council approves the land purchase it will conduct a public hearing in case anyone wants to protest the purchase. The hearing is a formality required by Nebraska statute, Tye said.

The property will be purchased using the city’s special sales tax fund.

In other business Tuesday, the council will be asked to accept the bid of a Florida company to paint the city’s two water towers.

