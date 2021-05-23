Kearney contractor carving niche in additions, remodels

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kinnison, who moonlights as a real estate agent, said the same facts driving housing markets nationally are in play in south-central Nebraska. Recently he said only 13 homes were listed for sale in Kearney. He said remodeling or enlarging existing homes is a solution for many owners and he intends to capitalize on that trend.

“We’re regearing our website toward renovation and remodels,” he said. “We really want to get back to that area because we have so much to offer.”

Kinnison’s company employs a system — Chief Architect — that allows customers to sketch out a floor plan and then take a virtual stroll through the space. For customers, Chief Architect removes the guesswork that comes with blueprints and floor plans by visually confirming how the layout will function and look.

An added advantage is on the contractor’s side. Kinnison can explain the scope of projects to his crew leaders and subcontractors. When they fully understand a project things move along more smoothly, Kinnison said.

Ron and Jan Wymore live in the Glenwood Estates neighborhood northwest of Kearney. They told Kinnison their neighborhood is terrific, but their house had a dated floor plan. Among the shortcomings, the kitchen and dining room were undersized and the laundry room was in the basement.