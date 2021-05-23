Kearney contractor carving niche in additions, remodels

KEARNEY — As home prices rise — driven by intense demand, low inventories and price spikes in building materials — Kearney contractor Ben Kinnison is carving a niche in the building industry that he sees as right for the times.
“Lumber and material prices are higher, so it’s a better time to renovate instead of building a new home,” said the owner of Kinnison Homes. Kinnison’s company — which he launched in October 2001 — is known among many of its customers for well-thought-out additions and upgrades.
For people priced out of building an entire new home, Kinnison suggests considering what some added space or thoughtful shuffling of a floor plan could do to make an existing home more livable.
These days, homeowners have added incentive to find ways to stretch their construction or home-buying dollars.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, some customers are delaying starts on new homes while they take another look at building costs. Framing lumber that would have cost around $35,000 a year ago for an average home has leaped to $71,000 now, said the home guilders group.
A look at futures markets suggests lumber costs aren’t about to fall anytime soon — not while low mortgage rates and a shortage of housing stock heats up competition among prospective home buyers.
Kinnison, who moonlights as a real estate agent, said the same facts driving housing markets nationally are in play in south-central Nebraska. Recently he said only 13 homes were listed for sale in Kearney. He said remodeling or enlarging existing homes is a solution for many owners and he intends to capitalize on that trend.
“We’re regearing our website toward renovation and remodels,” he said. “We really want to get back to that area because we have so much to offer.”
Kinnison’s company employs a system — Chief Architect — that allows customers to sketch out a floor plan and then take a virtual stroll through the space. For customers, Chief Architect removes the guesswork that comes with blueprints and floor plans by visually confirming how the layout will function and look.
An added advantage is on the contractor’s side. Kinnison can explain the scope of projects to his crew leaders and subcontractors. When they fully understand a project things move along more smoothly, Kinnison said.
Ron and Jan Wymore live in the Glenwood Estates neighborhood northwest of Kearney. They told Kinnison their neighborhood is terrific, but their house had a dated floor plan. Among the shortcomings, the kitchen and dining room were undersized and the laundry room was in the basement.
Kinnison said the Wymores could see how adding 500 or 600 square feet would transform their home, boosting its functionality and looks.
“We measured the existing house and developed blueprints with my software, then we began to modify it and virtually remodel the house,” Kinnison said. “For the Wymores, they were able to see everything in a 3D model prior to construction. It made the decision easier for them.”