Kearney Concerts Association launches 75th season

KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has a special way to celebrate the organization’s 75th year, KCA President Angela Wright said.

“We normally have five shows each season, and sometimes a bonus sixth, but for our 75th, we are going to have seven shows,” Wright said. “The best part is it will still be the same price of just $50 per adult to see all seven.”

Wright said the shows will run the gamut on talent and musical styles. “You’ll hear Irish, tap, country, jazz, Broadway, standards, step dancing and the best Chicago tribute band.”

Wright added, “As a sample of the quality, we’ll have Jeremy Stolle, who was playing the Phantom on Broadway when they went dark because of the pandemic. And then there is the Irish group, Cherish the Ladies, that has been around for more than 37 years, produced 18 albums and has played the White House and the Olympics and every famous venue.”

The KCA season begins Oct. 6 with the internet sensation, Backtrack Vocals.

Backtrack vocalist Melissa Jordano explains the group’s surprisingly rapid rise. “The group was founded in 2013 just doing YouTube videos of a cappella covers. In 2015 we began to perform live as a fun hobby, and by 2017 we had enough bookings to quit our day jobs and pursue this as a full-time career.”

Jordano said for the last five years, minus pandemic times, Backtrack Vocals has been traveling around the country, but most recently they performed in Vietnam. “We had just three days to rest from that tour before we started our six-week tour of the Midwest.”

Backtrack member Mike Hinkle added, “This is our second tour of the Midwest, but at six weeks it is one of our longest ever.”

Hinkle said the length of the tour added some complications: “We do our best to stay vocally healthy; we have virtual meetings with coaches, and we work with others to keep us on our toes.”

Jordano hinted what the KCA audience can expect to hear on Oct. 6.

“We pride ourselves on our variety of music by having something for everyone,” she said. “We have a Beethoven medley, a Disney song, original tunes, pop and more. We try for a good variety, high energy and fun.”

Regarding the original songs, Hinkle mentioned his favorite. “Melissa has written a song called ‘Driftwood’ about being away from home. We can sure relate to it on this tour, as can anyone who has ever felt lost. It’s a really nice message.”

Jordano added they really work to do more than just evening shows. “A really important part of our mission as a group is doing student outreach. We’ve performed assemblies and workshops at over 200 schools in the U.S. and some during our tour of Vietnam. We try to nurture their creative interests and give them the confidence to express themselves.”

The reward, Jordano said, comes when members of Backtrack hear about the lasting impressions their performances and visits have had on students.

Wright explained there will be a free afternoon assembly performance that will be packed with area students. KCA’s endowment fund is underwriting the afternoon event. She added that the evening show is sponsored by Kinship Pointe Northridge and that the show sponsors are the reason KCA can present outstanding performances at an affordable price.

According to Hinkle, not every Backtrack Vocals show goes as planned: “There was a bird act on just before us, and one of the birds got loose. So, there was a parrot singing for us, and they had to clear the auditorium and cage him before we could go on.”