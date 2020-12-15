Kearney Concert Association modifies season again

KEARNEY — The Kearney Concert Association has announced that it again has been forced to modify its 2020-21 concert season.

Due to COVID-19 issues, there will be no concerts until the fall of 2021. By waiting until the fall, artists will once again be able to make touring financially supportable and it should be safe for all concertgoers to enjoy live performances together.

“The good news is that our standard five-show season will have an unprecedented eight concerts,” KCA President Rick Mitchell said.

He said that because of COVID-19 issues, all of the concerts originally scheduled for 2020-21 are now planned for 2021-22. The two concerts that had to be canceled in March and April of 2020 will be included in the 2021-22 season.

Since the eight-member Young Irelanders March 13, 2020, concert could not be rescheduled, Mitchell said KCA will substitute The Masters of Soul, a 10-member dynamic tribute to the best music of Motown, featuring three female and three male singers backed with an instrumental quartet.

The Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio concert that was planned for April 24 is being rescheduled. All KCA 2019-20 members will be able to attend these two make up performances without charge.