Kearney Community Theatre to present 'The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee'

KEARNEY — When adults portray children on stage, the performers need to embrace a sweet spot of over-the-top that reflects their characters.

“They need to have a firm idea of what their character is,” said director Alex Schwarz. “And then they need to figure out little quirks. Kids aren’t necessarily subtle about how they do things. They feel what they feel — and they’ll let you know that they’re feeling those things. Directing adults to that is trying to find a side of ‘bigger-over-the-top’ versus just being a caricature. And you don’t want just a caricature.”

Schwarz puts these ideas to work each time he directs the cast of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Kearney Community Theatre. The musical comedy — with music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin and conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss — opens on Thursday and continues through Oct. 16. Tickets for the show are $20.

“The premise of the show is that Putnam County is holding its annual spelling bee competition,” Schwarz said. “The winner of the spelling bee goes to the national competition. So, they are all very driven and range in age from 8 to 12. They are all very competitive and they all have their own little quirks. Adults playing kids is always entertaining on stage, especially in a musical comedy where everything is a little tongue-in-cheek anyway.”

Schwarz enjoys working in comedy. He especially likes layering the jokes, something that happens when a joke spans time or concepts.

“You may not get the joke right off the bat, but as long as there’s a joke every 20 seconds, it’s going to be good,” the director said. “I like subtle jokes. By the end, the audience is starting to pick up on those little jokes, or they might remember a joke. Sometimes the idea is that this joke doesn’t need to get a laugh right now because at the end of the show, when you do this same thing again, then it’s going to get a laugh.”

Schwarz put some jokes in the show that still make him laugh.

“If two people in the audience get it, that’s great for me,” he noted.

The script allows for ad libbing. Generally Schwarz avoids ad libbing, but when the cast members know the material, the ad libs can come more naturally.

WHERE & WHEN What: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” directed by Alex Schwarz and presented by Kearney Community Theatre When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 8; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Admission: $20 Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com

“With this show, it will feel like ad libbing, but it will be under very controlled situations,” he said. “This show has so many little character jokes. And each character has its own style of humor whether it’s visual, how they speak or the dryness of the delivery. That’s a great thing about this show: The lines alone are funny.”

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” also uses other types of humor.

“There’s a moment in this show where everything goes into slow motion,” Schwarz said. “The cast did it really well. When we finished rehearsing, I said, ‘Guys, everybody who’s not the focal point, you all need to do something in slow motion, too.’ They were basically frozen and moving in slow motion.”

The idea worked. Schwarz noted that the performers were not making a character choice. As soon as they added the actions of their characters to the scene, it went from being a good joke to “an amazing joke.”

“It had almost a pulse in the way they were moving,” Schwarz said. “It was such a cool thing to watch. I didn’t plan for that to happen. I wanted them to have those moments, but I didn’t expect for it to jell together so well amongst all of them.”

CAST & CREW William Barfee — Paul Bonk Olive Ostrovsky — Katie Ridder Chip Tolentino — Josh Stoiber Leaf Coneybear — Jared Zwiener Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre — Tiffany Stoiber Marcy Park — Allyson Fricke Mitch Mahoney/Dan Schwartz/Olive's Dad — Ryan Wuellner Vice Principal Douglas Panch — Will Frederick Rona Lisa Peretti/Olive's Mom — Brette Ensz Rona's Assistant/Carl Grubenierre — Nick Bartoš Jesus Christ — Forrest Holoubeck Artistic Director - Alex Schwarz Music Director - Judy Rozema Assistant Director/Props - Lucy Haarmann Costumes - Elizabeth Steele, Kathy White, Jeanne Rendon Sound - David Rozema Lights - Laura Rozema Choreographer - Noelle Bohaty Producers - Eric Kitzelman, Jeff Knapp, Brian Moore

The director compared the slow motion scene to a joke everyone knows by heart.

“The actor who is doing it, he wanted to know if it was working,” Schwarz said. “It felt very long to him. He wanted to know if it was working. I’m like, yes, it may feel terrible for you but it is working for the audience. That’s a great thing about slow motion; it’s like the jokes where you know what’s coming and you’re just waiting for it, almost leaning forward waiting for that punch line. And it just keeps going. It makes it funnier because it just keeps going.”

With a cast of 10, the show feels nimble enough to employ fun humor.

“There are moments on stage where everybody is all doing something at once and, oh, man, is it chaos,” he said. “Literally, if we had two more people on stage it would be too many.”