Kearney Community Theatre takes on fiction writer Agatha Christie’s popular whodunit

KEARNEY — Director Judy Rozema looks at “Murder on the Orient Express” as something more than just a “whodunit.”
“It’s very much a character study,” the director said. “Detective Hercule Poirot has most of the dialogue because he’s conversing with each of the characters and learning about their lives.”
Peeling back the onion, following the red herrings and tracking the bread crumbs — all aspects of the work of detective fiction writer Agatha Christie. Writer Ken Ludwig based his 2017 stage adaption of Christie’s work on her 1934 novel of the same name.
“This is one of her most popular works,” Rozema said. “It is based on an actual trip she took on the Orient Express. The train was actually stuck in a snowdrift for nine days. There weren’t any murders in that situation but that’s what she based the story on. She thought, why not?”
Kearney Community Theatre will present “Murder on the Orient Express” March 4-14. Tickets are $16-$20.
“This is the story of several different characters from different parts of the world as they are aboard this train,” Rozema said. “When they get stuck in a snowdrift, they discover that one of them has been murdered. Hercule Poirot happens to be on this train and is asked, by the owner of the train, to solve the murder so that the police are not involved. He could save the train company a lot of grief if he could solve the murder by the time they get to Yugoslavia.”
With a cast of 16 people, Rozema had to construct a set that resembled a train car.
“The play tells the stories of those characters and who they are,” she said. “Of course they try to find who did the murder. We learn a lot about the characters — along with information about who Poirot is. The greatest challenge has been putting a train car on a thrust stage, a stage that is surrounded by an audience. That was a real challenge for me, how to figure out how to have a train car on the stage with a couple of different places on the train needing to be seen.”
As with most theatrical plays, the director also employs the imagination of the audience.
“You can’t box up train compartments,” Rozema said. “Otherwise you wouldn’t see anything that’s going on. The audience will have to use its imagination to see walls that aren’t actually there. But the cast does a very nice job in helping the audience to get there.”
Reviewers admired the novel when it was first published. Isaac Anderson wrote in The New York Times Book Review dated March 4, 1934, “The great Belgian detective’s guesses are more than shrewd; they are positively miraculous. Although both the murder plot and the solution verge upon the impossible, Agatha Christie has contrived to make them appear quite convincing for the time being, and what more than that can a mystery addict desire?”
For Rozema, Christie weaves a compelling tale creating a constant challenge for the audience.
“She’s a great storyteller,” Rozema said. “She’s the world’s best-selling novelist. Only the Bible and William Shakespeare have been more widely read. Christie has this appeal in the way she tells her stories, develops her characters and uses Poirot to tell the stories of these people on the train. And it’s always a surprise. I like to be surprised. I don’t want to figure things out after the first chapter. She weaves her tale in such a way that you end up thinking, ‘Oh, this person did it.’ In the next chapter, you think it’s someone else. That’s what keeps your interest in the plot. And I think that’s why she’s so popular.”
The author used the detective in 33 of her novels.
“When she finally killed off Poirot, he had a obituary on the front page of the New York Times,” Rozema said. “He is quite well-known. People were upset about this fictional character not appearing again.”
The play features theatrical violence, strobe lights sudden loud noises. Rozema suggests the production for mature audiences.