Kearney Community Theatre takes on fiction writer Agatha Christie’s popular whodunit

KEARNEY — Director Judy Rozema looks at “Murder on the Orient Express” as something more than just a “whodunit.”

“It’s very much a character study,” the director said. “Detective Hercule Poirot has most of the dialogue because he’s conversing with each of the characters and learning about their lives.”

Peeling back the onion, following the red herrings and tracking the bread crumbs — all aspects of the work of detective fiction writer Agatha Christie. Writer Ken Ludwig based his 2017 stage adaption of Christie’s work on her 1934 novel of the same name.

“This is one of her most popular works,” Rozema said. “It is based on an actual trip she took on the Orient Express. The train was actually stuck in a snowdrift for nine days. There weren’t any murders in that situation but that’s what she based the story on. She thought, why not?”

Kearney Community Theatre will present “Murder on the Orient Express” March 4-14. Tickets are $16-$20.