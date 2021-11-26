Kearney community helps Crossroads Mission Avenue put out a big spread

Kris Burke took six turkeys home, roasted them, removed the bones, cut them up and returned them to Crossroads ready to serve. “We’re so limited on oven space, so that was really appreciated,” Wallace said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other people came to simply be of service. Wendy David and her daughter Adrienne Davis tended to last-minute preparations while Jason Gunderson glazed the ham warming in the oven.

“I like to give back to people,” he said.

At 2 p.m., Crossroads guests lined up to fill their plates as Dennis Nachtigal helped serve turkey and potatoes.

Ashley Miller, who has lived at Crossroads since May, was there with her daughter Gianna, 11, a fifth-grader at Emerson Elementary. Sophie Jones, 9, eyed her plate with sparkling eyes as she sat down to eat.

Another guest, Amanda Metcalf, was deeply appreciative of the volunteer effort. She was teary as she remembered her husband, who became ill and died several weeks ago. The couple had arrived at Crossroads a short time before. “Being here probably saved my life,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the Crossroads office, Wallace told a caller she would be glad to put dinner in a carryout container and set it aside so the caller could pick it up. Anyone who wanted to eat would be fed, Wallace said.