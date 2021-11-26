Kearney community helps Crossroads Mission Avenue put out a big spread

KEARNEY — Dennis Nachtigal gave himself a light-hearted nickname Thursday afternoon in the kitchen at Crossroads Mission Avenue, the homeless shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. “I just call myself the taste tester. I do whatever needs to be done,” he said.
As he worked in the kitchen, his wife Jo sliced pumpkin pies and set out brownies at the dessert table in the dining room.
Thanks to the Nachtigals and other volunteers, Crossroads guests enjoyed all-you-can-eat turkey and the trimmings on Thanksgiving afternoon.
The food and the labor came from volunteers. In recent weeks, the public brought in turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, stuffing, pies and brownies. At 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, volunteers arrived to prepare it. Two more teams of volunteers came in throughout the day to set the table, serve and clean up.
The Nachtigals previously volunteered at the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens community Thanksgiving dinner, but when they read about the Crossroads event, they decided to spend their time there this year.
“We’ve done the other one for years, so we came here this year. I love to visit with the guests,” Jo said.
For many volunteers, it was a chance to give back.
Patty Wallace, Crossroads staff guest advocate, mentioned volunteers like Scott and Lorie Pinkham of Minden, who arrived promptly at 10 a.m. to cook, and Adam Dingle, a former guest at Crossroads. He now has a job, a home and a family, but he volunteered out of gratitude before heading home to enjoy dinner with his family Thursday afternoon.
Kris Burke took six turkeys home, roasted them, removed the bones, cut them up and returned them to Crossroads ready to serve. “We’re so limited on oven space, so that was really appreciated,” Wallace said.
Other people came to simply be of service. Wendy David and her daughter Adrienne Davis tended to last-minute preparations while Jason Gunderson glazed the ham warming in the oven.
“I like to give back to people,” he said.
At 2 p.m., Crossroads guests lined up to fill their plates as Dennis Nachtigal helped serve turkey and potatoes.
Ashley Miller, who has lived at Crossroads since May, was there with her daughter Gianna, 11, a fifth-grader at Emerson Elementary. Sophie Jones, 9, eyed her plate with sparkling eyes as she sat down to eat.
Another guest, Amanda Metcalf, was deeply appreciative of the volunteer effort. She was teary as she remembered her husband, who became ill and died several weeks ago. The couple had arrived at Crossroads a short time before. “Being here probably saved my life,” she said.
Meanwhile, in the Crossroads office, Wallace told a caller she would be glad to put dinner in a carryout container and set it aside so the caller could pick it up. Anyone who wanted to eat would be fed, Wallace said.
This was the second year that Crossroads opened its Thanksgiving dinner to the public, but the 2020 effort was blunted due to COVID-19. This year, Wallace said, the public’s generosity and service made a deep impact.
In recent weeks, three guests at Crossroads have died in accidents or from illness.
“People here are very close, and they’ve been through a lot,” she said. “They really appreciate this.”