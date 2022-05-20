Kearney Community Band is very American; performers, first practice starts May 31

KEARNEY — Dan Frizane encourages band players to dig out their instruments and join the band.

“I’m good at begging people to come and play with us,” said the leader of the Kearney Community Band. “We’re entirely volunteer-based. We’re at the mercy of musicians who come and volunteer their time. Nobody is paid — including myself. I encourage people to dig their instrument out and play with us. I’ve learned that people who say, ‘Oh, I haven’t touched my horn in years,’ when they get it out and play, they’re pleasantly surprised. A lot of it comes back to them.”

Frizane wants those people to experience the joy of making music on a summer evening in the park.

“We’ve had a lot of middle-aged and older people, who might have played in high school, come out and play with us,” he said.

The Kearney Community Band also attracts student musicians who want to keep up their skills over the summer.

“I tell the young people that it’s a great way to improve their playing skills, especially sight reading,” Frizane noted. “We read the music on Tuesday and then we perform the songs on Thursday. It’s not like the high school bands that take a concert piece and practice it for three months before taking it to a festival.”

With that in mind, Frizane believes that gathering in the park for an evening of music benefits the audiences as well.

Kearney Community Band will present five weekly concerts beginning at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Sonatorium at Harmon Park. Admission to all the concerts is free.

Practice sessions are at 7:30 p.m. on the Tuesdays before the performances at the Harmon Park Activity Center.

Frizane counts this as about the 12th year of the concerts by the Kearney Community Band. He usually picks a theme song for each year. This year he plans to use “I’ve Got Rhythm,” a tune the band used several years ago.

“I think it’s been long enough that we can start to repeat the themes,” Frizane joked.

“The concert on June 30 will be a big, early Fourth of July patriotic performance,” he said. “We’ll pull out all the stops, as far as patriotic songs go.”

Organizing a community summer band takes a lot of patience as well as persistence.

“I hope people will enjoy being a part of something that is very American,” Frizane said. “Years ago, before we had phonographs and things like that, all the music you heard was live. These concerts in the park were very standard events in small-town America. The townspeople would get together, get out their instruments and they would join together and make music. Sometimes the music might not be the best, but people took a lot of pride in their town bands.”

The Kearney Community Band seeks to continue the tradition of performing with pride, the director explained.

“There are a lot of town bands throughout the country,” Frizane said. “My brother lives in the Chicago area and he plays in three, sometimes four different town bands. He loves to play. His evenings are taken up with one town band or another.”

Frizane understands that finding time to make a commitment to performing music can be a challenge.

“People are busier than ever,” he said. “Last year we had a new fella from Kearney who played trombone. His kids are in band, too. He was a real help to our band. Well, he can’t come at all this year because his 6-year-old son is playing T-ball and that takes up two nights a week.”

Each year Frizane sees a core group of performers who show up for the fun of making music.

“We’re small and I wish we could grow in numbers,” he said. “We’re going to try again this summer and make a go of it.”

For more information about the concerts or performing with the Kearney Community Band, call the director at 308-832-1461.