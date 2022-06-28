Kearney Community Band director steps down from role; final performance Thursday

KEARNEY — After 12 years, Dan Frizane has decided to put away his baton and retire as the director of the Kearney Community Band.

“I’ll still be in the band,” he said from his home in Minden. “I plan to play but I’ve decided to give up the heavy work and the responsibilities of directing the band.”

For 12 years, Frizane has organized the band, provided music stands, selected music and promoted the summer concerts at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park. At the concert on June 23, the band played “Happy Birthday” as Frizane turned 77. His farewell concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Harmon Park.

Admission to the concert is free.

Frizane hopes the Kearney Summer Band will continue.

“I’m not quitting a sinking ship,” Frizane said. “We’re doing fairly well right now with about 20 members showing up for each concert. There are five people in the band who have music degrees and have taught or are now teaching in schools. They would be qualified to be the director or directors.”

Performances usually include pop music, folk, gospel, Broadway tunes and traditional band music.

Although Frizane programmed concerts through the month of June, he sees no reason why the season couldn’t be longer, perhaps through the month of July.

“It will be up to the new directors,” he said. “I’ll just stay out of it.”

For Frizane, his favorite part of the job comes when the music starts.

“The best part is when everything is set and everyone is ready — then it’s fun,” he said. “When concert time comes around and the band plays well, then it’s rewarding. If they don’t play well, it can be a little discouraging and disappointing but everyone is trying their best.”

The current director appreciates the audience members.

“The audiences have been wonderful. My wife is always telling me, ‘You hear these songs with more detail than the rest of us do,’” he said. “I’m sure that’s true. I’m supposed to. I’m going to listen more analytically. I can’t help it.”

Besides the usual musical skills, a band director needs to know how to interact successfully with people.

“You need a lot of patience,” Frizane said. “You need to be a ‘people person,’ someone who can get along with the people — especially if it’s a volunteer kind of thing. You need to enjoy seeing people succeed. You can’t be an old grouch and still be a music director.”

An old fashioned band concert involves more people on stage, something that Frizane sees as a plus for people who like to make music.

“We have about 20 people in the band,” he said. “We’re involving a lot more people in our concerts than the concerts on Sunday nights with just four or five musicians. We do it because we get a lot of fun out of it. We’re continuing a long tradition in America of community bands. In the old days, every town, including Kearney, had some kind of city band. The town would take a lot of pride in their bands. We’re continuing an old Americana tradition.”